Asphalt roofs are so 2015. What U.S. and Canadian homeowners need to know about the latest trend towards metal (a Q&A with MRA trade experts)

"Times change, needs evolve. For the next generation of residential roofing solutions, it's only natural that the market shifts to better meet today's challenges,"-Renee Ramey., MRA Executive Director Post this

For homeowners who want metal but are unsure where to start, here are commonly-asked questions about residential metal roofs and answers from Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA http://www.metalroofing.com), the nonprofit organization that represents the industry's top experts.

Q: What kind of metal is used for residential roofs?

A: Metal roofing is made from four basic alloys: Steel, aluminum, copper and zinc. The most common type is steel, but in the steel category, there are notable differences. Galvanized steel is one type, made by using a layer of zinc to protect an inner layer of steel from corrosion. Galvalume (aka 55% zinc-aluminum alloy coated metal) is similar to galvanized, but instead of using zinc, it offers a protective combination of aluminum and zinc, making it an outstanding option.

Aluminum also is a great choice especially for coastal climates, and copper and zinc are stunningly beautiful, often used for high end projects and to highlight architectural details. For each type, there are minimum quality specifications, coatings and gauges suitable for roofing. Find out more by downloading a free copy of MRA's Residential Buyer's Guide https://metalroofing.com/wp-content/uploads/MRA-Buyers-Guide-v2024-05.pdf.

Q: What styles are available? Will it match my home's architecture?

A: Homeowners may not realize that metal roofs come in more styles, colors and designs than any other roof type. There's standing seam, but there are also options that mimic slate, shake, tile, or even asphalt.

To choose, consider the architectural style of your home, and make sure your roof accentuates rather than detracts from it. For example, for a modern look, a standing seam metal roof may look best. For mediterranean, a metal roof mimicking clay tile is a stylish option to consider. There are also plenty of opportunities to mix and match metal colors or patterns to help highlight unique details of a home and roof.

Color is a big consideration. Metal roofs come in a huge array of different shades. A high quality painted finish will offer benefits such as reflectivity and emissivity, otherwise referred to as cool paints. These coatings deliver great efficiency, long-term protection and maintain their beauty with minimal maintenance.

Q: What are the biggest benefits of a metal roof?

A: One of the biggest benefits is long lasting protection: quality metal roofs can last for 50-plus years (two to three times longer than other types). They are also very low maintenance. Unlike heavy clay or stone, metal roofs are exceptionally strong yet light weight, which means there's no need to shore up your roof's structure to install them.

In hurricane, tornado and thunderstorm regions, metal roofs are the gold standard for protecting a home. When installed properly, metal roofs are rated to stand up to F2 tornado wind speeds (F-scale stands for the Fujita Scale of Tornado Intensity, with F2 equaling wind speeds of 113-157 mph). They resist leaks and are much less likely to puncture, tear or crack due to flying debris or massive hailstones. For hail prone regions, most metal roofing manufacturers offer Class 4 rated products, which is the highest level and qualifies for the Severe Hail (SH) requirements.

In wildfire prone areas, quality metal roofs that are properly installed offer Class A protection against ignition, the highest possible rating. For cold regions, metal roofs naturally shed snow and ice while helping prevent ice damming and they have the strength to support heavy snow loads.

Metal also helps save money by increasing energy efficiency. Metal does not have much thermal mass, which means it won't store and retain heat from the sun. Heat reflective coatings also help tremendously to prevent heat buildup and reduce air conditioning requirements during the hot weather seasons (see sustainability benefits below).

Q: What about drawbacks, like noise?

A: It's one of the biggest myths out there: homeowners believe a metal roof might be too loud in heavy rainfall regions. The fact is metal roofs are not any louder than any other type, so long as they are properly insulated and installed with quality in mind.

Q: How sustainable is metal roofing?

A: Beyond lasting longer, metal can be recycled at the end of its very long life rather than being dumped into the landfill (it is estimated that more than 13 million tons of asphalt shingles get dumped in landfills each year). It is one of the only materials in the world that can be recycled again and again, without compromising its qualities. Metal can often be installed right over asphalt roofs that are still in decent shape but need replaced—preventing tear off costs and landfill waste.

Low maintenance requirements means using fewer toxic and chemical treatments. Due to its long lasting strength and energy efficient properties, metal roofing also is a perfect platform for residential solar systems.

Q: What about costs? Aren't metal roofs a lot more expensive?

A: The initial cost of a quality metal roof is typically higher, but overall, when considering not having to repair or replace your roof as often, the lower cost of ongoing maintenance, reduced energy costs and the potential for savings on home insurance premiums, the value proposition of installing a metal roof is much higher. Plus, the peace of mind that knowing your roof is resilient enough to help better protect your home against climate extremes is often more than worth it. Increasingly, financing options are available that can help homeowners spread their initial costs out over time.

For detailed information and additional guidance for your metal roofing project, check out the MRA's free Residential Metal Roofing Buyer's Guide found at http://www.metalroofing.com

About Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA) http://www.metalroofing.com

Representing metal roofing manufacturers in the United States and Canada, the Roofing Alliance (MRA) was formed to help educate consumers about the many benefits of metal roofs. The main objective of MRA is to increase awareness of the beauty, durability and money-saving advantages of quality metal roofs among homeowners, as well as to provide support for metal roofing businesses and contractors. For more information, visit MRA.

Media Contact

Darcie Meihoff, MRA, 9719983782, [email protected], www.metalroofing.com

SOURCE Metal Roofing Alliance