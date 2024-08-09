Aspida and Market Synergy Group Add Two Index Options to Annuity Product

"The Invesco QQQ Growth Index and Nasdaq-100 Index® expand our clients' opportunities for potential growth by providing exposure to both innovative companies and established industry leaders," said Chad Burns, Chief Distribution Officer at Aspida. Post this

"The Invesco QQQ Growth Index and Nasdaq-100 Index® expand our clients' opportunities for potential growth by providing exposure to both innovative companies and established industry leaders," said Chad Burns, Chief Distribution Officer at Aspida. "By broadening our index lineup for Synergy Choice FIAs, we're equipping financial professionals with more tools to help consumers tailor their retirement strategies to drive growth while maintaining the principal protection that's fundamental to our fixed index annuities."

The Invesco QQQ Growth Index seeks to balance strong market upside capture with stability. It combines consistent equity exposure with responsive bond exposure that adjusts between short- and intermediate-term U.S. Treasuries as interest rate conditions change. The index uses the Invesco QQQ exchange-traded fund (ETF), which is comprised of a diverse group of cutting-edge Nasdaq-100® companies. Its dynamic allocation strategy adapts to market conditions, aiming to optimize performance while managing risk with a target 12.5% volatility level.

The Nasdaq-100 Index® is comprised of 100 of the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market® based on market capitalization.

Both new indices allow clients to benefit from technological advancements and market innovation without direct market risk, enhancing the overall value proposition of Synergy Choice FIAs.

Synergy Choice FIAs are distributed exclusively by Market Synergy Group's member partners. For more information about the product and the new index options, visit www.marketsynergy.net.

About Aspida

Aspida Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries (collectively "Aspida"), is focused on providing retirement and reinsurance solutions, having operations in the U.S. and Bermuda with total assets of $15.1 billion as of March 31, 2024. Aspida, through its U.S. platform – Aspida Life Insurance Company – is focused on leveraging technology and agility to help clients achieve – and protect – their dreams. With offices in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, Aspida Life Re, is focused on providing efficient and secure life and annuity reinsurance solutions to global clients. Aspida seeks to be a trusted partner in its clients' financial security while driving its growth by doing good for the communities it serves. Aspida is an indirect subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. For more information, please visit: www.aspida.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

About Market Synergy Group

At Market Synergy Group, we leverage research, innovation, a passion for problem-solving and unconventional thinking to identify consumer planning challenges before they arise. We partner with reputable carriers to design and develop market-leading solutions that address these needs and collaborate with an exclusive network of IMO member-owners and elite advisors to distribute them, generating meaningful results for the individuals and families they serve. It's this synergy – the interaction of multiple elements in a system to produce a combined effect greater than the sum of the individual elements – that sets us apart and propels our network to experience incremental success. Learn more at www.marketsynergy.net.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100 Index®; Nasdaq-100®, and QQQ®, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Aspida. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The Corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the product(s).

