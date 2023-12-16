Aspida and WealthVest Add New Index Strategies and 5-Year Product to WealthLock Accumulator

"The addition of this 5-year duration will provide financial professionals with even more options for their clients," said Chad Burns, Chief Distribution Officer of Aspida. Post this

"The addition of this 5-year duration will provide financial professionals with even more options for their clients," said Chad Burns, Chief Distribution Officer of Aspida. "With our market-leading technology platform, we anticipate our users will continue to enjoy a speedy approval process at a fraction of the industry's standard turn-around time."

QuarterLockSM, a unique feature of the 2- and 5-year high watermark participation rate crediting strategy, automatically locks in the highest quarterly index during the crediting term, to protect from unexpected indexes decreases. At the end of the crediting term, the FIA's interest is based on the highest quarterly value, even if the tracked index finishes the period at a lower value.

Consumers can also strategically position their premium between industry-leading participation rate, cap rate and fixed rate strategies. Aspida has partnered with four leading equity index partners - Invesco, Franklin Templeton, Janus Henderson and the S&P 500® - to provide competitive returns based on index performance. Each index earns returns based on different factors, observations and stock characteristics.

Distributed exclusively by WealthVest's nationwide wholesaling team, the FIA is available at select broker dealers and financial institutions in 49 states. With Aspida's recent adoption of the Firelight platform, WealthVest is expanding distribution to additional broker dealers, banks and credit unions.

"Whether it's new product enhancements or upgrades to their technology, Aspida has been an innovator since day one," said Matt Hamann, National Sales Manager at WealthVest. "We're looking forward to supporting even more financial professionals with the great value and flexibility of Aspida's new, innovative high-watermark solutions, 5-year product and lightning-fast approvals."

Aspida's recently upgraded client-centered platform allows advisors to quickly take advantage of the rates, strategies and surrender periods on the WealthLockSM Accumulator. Their cutting-edge eApplication system currently issues 92% of EFT applications within 24 hours and 37% in less than 10 minutes.

To learn more about Aspida's new high watermark participation rate crediting strategies and 5-year product, contact the Aspida Sales Desk at 1-877-811-6081 or visit www.aspidasales.com.

About Aspida

Aspida Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries (collectively "Aspida"), is focused on providing retirement and reinsurance solutions, having operations in the U.S. and Bermuda with total assets of $12.1 billion as of September 30, 2023. Aspida, through its U.S. platform – Aspida Life Insurance Company – is focused on leveraging technology and agility to help clients achieve – and protect – their dreams. Its Bermuda-based reinsurance platform, Aspida Life Re, is focused on providing efficient and secure life and annuity reinsurance solutions to global clients. Aspida seeks to be a trusted partner in its clients' financial security while driving its growth by doing good for the communities it serves. Aspida is backed by Ares Management Corporation, which, through the Ares Insurance Solutions team, provides dedicated investment management, capital solutions and corporate development support. For more information, please visit aspida.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About WealthVest

WealthVest is one of the leading distributors of fixed, fixed index, registered index-linked and variable annuities—as well as structured products— to U.S. financial advisors. WealthVest's leadership is fueled by proprietary thought-leadership, consumer-driven product design expertise, strategic marketing, technology and specialization in both field and hybrid-based advisor wholesaling. Follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn or visit wealthvest.com.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. (TickerNYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US $1.48 trillion* in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate. (*AUM includes all assets under advisement, distributed and overseen by Invesco)

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service. As of September 30, 2023, Janus Henderson had approximately US$308 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 24 cities worldwide. The firm helps millions of people globally invest in a brighter future together. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the NYSE. For more information, please visit Janushenderson.com.

Media Contact

Jackson Bolstad, WealthVest Marketing, 1 4062723759, [email protected], https://www.wealthvest.com/

Blaire Swazye, Aspida, 1 9192463108, [email protected], https://www.aspida.com/

