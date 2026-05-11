Aspida Life and WealthVest Offer a Powerful New Guaranteed Income Product with the WealthLock® Income Builder

The WealthLock® Income Builder aims to deliver a one-two punch of industry-leading income growth and competitive lifetime withdrawals. Post this

The WealthLock® Income Builder offers a 16% annual simple interest roll-up rate in Contract Years 1-3 and 8% in Contact Years 4-10. The FIA also features competitive lifetime withdrawal percentages starting at age 50, and an enhanced nursing home multiplier of 200% for single life withdrawals or 150% for joint life withdrawals. The product's income security and flexibility can help U.S. consumers better afford the $60,087 in average annual retirement expenses** that Social Security and other sources of income alone may not be able to cover, Hamann said.

A 6.95% single lifetime withdrawal percentage and a 6.45% joint lifetime withdrawal percentage are available at age 67, if income is activated***. Consumers have the option to start lifetime income withdrawals 30 days after the contract's effective date*, if they are 50 or older.

"With the WealthLock® Income Builder, we set out to give financial professionals a solution that delivers guaranteed income, meaningful flexibility, and the confidence their clients need as they plan for retirement," said Chad Burns, chief distribution officer at Aspida Life. "This product aims to bring together Aspida Life's strength, simplicity and technology to help consumers turn today's savings into tomorrow's financial security, and we're proud to bring it to market alongside WealthVest."

Aspida Life's end-to-end proprietary annuity platform focuses on speed and simplicity. Combined with their exceptional support services, Aspida Life has historically issued 93% of EFT applications within 24 hours and initiated 100% of commissions on the same day.

The launch of the WealthLock® Income Builder expands the suite of WealthLock® annuity products available to financial professionals and their clients through Aspida Life and WealthVest. WealthVest is the exclusive distributor of Aspida Life's WealthLock® suite of annuities to broker-dealers, banks and credit unions. Their wholesaling team assists more than 73,000 financial professionals annually in unlocking ideas and strategies to help counter the risks of longevity and inflation that can cause their clients to outlive their hard-earned retirement savings.

"The income potential of the WealthLock® Income Builder represents a compelling option for a wide range of consumers, and we look forward to introducing it to more of our partners," Hamann said.

The FIA is currently available in 49 states at select broker-dealers, banks and credit unions through Aspida Life's Portal and other third-party platforms.

For more information about Aspida Life's WealthLock® Income Builder or other WealthLock® annuity products, contact the Aspida Life Sales Desk at 1-877-811-6081 or visit www.aspidasales.com.

* Limitations, variations, and exclusions may apply. Lifetime income withdrawals may be reduced or may stop if you take Excess Withdrawals from your contract. If Excess Withdrawals, Withdrawal Charges, or Market Value Adjustments (MVAs) reduce the contract's Contract Value to zero, your lifetime income withdrawal payments will stop and the rider will terminate. Please see the contract for more information.

** Data Source: U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. BLS Reports: Consumer expenditures in 2023.

*** Lifetime Withdrawal Percentages vary by Income Option and Activation Age.

About Aspida Life

Aspida Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries (collectively "Aspida"), is focused on providing retirement and reinsurance solutions, with total assets of over $30bn as of December 31, 2025. Aspida Life's U.S. platform – Aspida Life Insurance Company – is based in Durham, NC, and focuses on leveraging technology and agility to help clients achieve – and protect – their dreams. Aspida Re, with offices in Hamilton, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, is focused on providing efficient and secure reinsurance solutions to life and annuity clients globally. Aspida Life seeks to be a trusted partner in its clients' financial security while driving its growth by doing good for the communities it serves. A subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation acts as the dedicated investment manager, capital solutions and corporate development partner to Aspida Life. For more information, please visit www.aspida.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

About WealthVest

WealthVest is a leading wholesaler of fixed, fixed-indexed, and registered index-linked annuities to financial professionals. We're a partner to thousands of advisors by providing annuity planning technology, retirement income planning, practice management, market and industry trends and annuity case management. Their team of dedicated wholesalers and annuity case managers helps advisors provide the best annuity outcomes. Follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn or visit wealthvest.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

WealthVest

Alex Strandell

Senior Institutional Marketing Manager

(406) 922-6263

[email protected]

Aspida Life

Erika Powell

Director, Communications

(919) 246-3108

[email protected]

Guarantees are backed by the claims-paying ability of Aspida Life Insurance Company ("Aspida" or "Aspida Life"). Annuities are designed for long-term accumulation of money; surrender and withdrawal fees may apply on early withdrawals. Annuity withdrawals are subject to income tax and withdrawals prior to age 59½ may also be subject to an IRS penalty.

This piece provides a brief summary of product features. The contract associated with the product will contain the actual terms, definitions, limitations, and exclusions that apply. Product features and availability vary by state and are solely the responsibility of Aspida. WealthLock® Income Builder 7 and 10 form series ICC22C-FIA1010, C-FIA1010, ICC24R-2027, R-2027, ICC22END-3012, END-3012, ICC22END-3013, END-3013, ICC22END-3016 and END-3016. Some exclusions and exceptions apply. Please refer to the contract for the actual terms and conditions that apply. Sales materials are not available for use in Oregon.

The statements and comments offered in this communication are provided as general information and ideas. They are not intended to be, nor should they be relied on as, investment, legal, tax advice or recommendations. Before making a decision or giving advice about any matter contained in this communication, agents or individuals should consult their own attorney, tax or investment advisor.

Products and services are underwritten and/or provided by Aspida Life Insurance Company (Administrative Office: Durham, NC), licensed in 49 states (excluding New York) and the District of Columbia. Products and services may not be available in all states.

Aspida Life is the trade name of Aspida Life Insurance Company and is solely responsible for its own financial conditions and contractual obligations.

Aspida Life has enlisted WealthVest Marketing, Inc. to wholesale its products. WealthVest is an independent financial services marketing and distribution firm specializing in fixed and fixed index annuities. It is not owned by, operated by or part of Aspida Life Insurance Company.

Media Contact

Alex Strandell, WealthVest, 1 4069226263, [email protected], wealthvest.com

SOURCE WealthVest