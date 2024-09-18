AsqMe Among Elite Startups Selected to Pitch at Prestigious Newport Investor Summit on September 27, 2024

More than half our funding has come from investors and family offices in the Northeast, including Launchpad Venture Group where we're a portfolio company. We're excited to kick off our Bridge Round at this event. Post this

Founded just 18 months ago, AsqMe has raised approximately $1M in funding between an Angel Round closed in 2023 and a PreSeed Round closed in mid-2024. Since the beginning of the year, the company's unique, purpose built Q&A platform for content creators on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms has experienced explosive month-over-month question growth of 23% and month-over-month revenue growth of 40%. On the heels of strong, consistent traction, AsqMe is raising a $600K Bridge to accelerate creator acquisition ahead of a planned Seed Round in mid-2025.

"We are honored to be among the very few companies selected to present to the distinguished investors, accelerators and industry leaders attending the Newport Investor Summit," said AsqMe cofounder James Alexander. "With such a deep roster of prolific investors, we're excited to kick off our Bridge Round at this event."

With millions of questions asked each day across major social platforms, audiences and brands are desperate to connect with their favorite creators for advice, answers, recognition and collaborations. Meanwhile creators are overwhelmed with the questions generated by their content and need a new way to manage and answer questions at scale. Most creators receive 10-50 questions each month (some get hundreds), but only 16% of creators manage to answer them all, often spending hours or hiring help. Deploying state-of-the-art AI tools in a purpose-built Q&A workflow, AsqMe offers the missing piece in the New Creator Stack.

About AsqMe

AsqMe is the first customer service platform designed for the unique needs of content creators. Creators are overwhelmed by the millions of audience questions asked daily on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms. But fans are really customers and as with any other business, failure to respond is costly. AsqMe is the Intercom for creators, providing an AI-powered, patent-pending universal inbox that helps creators aggregate, answer, and turn questions into opportunities for monetization, audience engagement, and content creation.

For more information, please visit AsqMe.com. For media inquiries or further information, please contact [email protected].

About the Newport Investor Summit

The Newport Investor Summit, taking place on September 27, 2024, is a one-day event designed to foster connections between early-stage startups and investors. The event is produced by RIHub, Rhode Island's Innovation Hub and The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce. Newport is known for its rich maritime heritage. The city hosts world-class sailing events, including the America's Cup, and has a vibrant maritime industry. This deep-rooted nautical culture complements its naval presence, making Newport a unique blend of military and civilian maritime interests. The Newport Investor Summit will bring together industry leaders in healthcare, the military as well as early-stage startup investors.

Sponsors of the Newport Investor Summit include: Cox Business, JP Morgan, IBM, Marcum, Brown University Innovations, Rhode Island Life Sciences, the van Beuren Foundation and SiliconXL.

For more information on the Newport Investor Summit, please visit www.newportinvestorsummit.org or contact [email protected].

