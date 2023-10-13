Assay Platforms for PROTAC in Drug Discovery and Beyond, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

A PROTAC is a heterobifunctional molecule that utilizes the ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS) to degrade a target protein. Tweet this

The ubiquitin-mediated destruction of cellular proteins plays a crucial part in many cellular functions by altering the cellular protein concentration. The discovery of specific proteins that are ubiquitylated before degradation in the 1970s led to the 2004 Nobel Prize in chemistry.

Since then, with the catalytically "event-driven" pharmacology, the potency of binding affinity to the target protein is no longer the key aspect of a PROTAC. However, more insights and better assays to help the structure-activity relationship (SAR) for PROTACs are needed.

Register for this webinar to explore in vitro assays for PROTAC and similar applications for molecular glues for targeted protein degradation (TPD).

Join Yuzhou Xu, MS, Senior Director, Biology and Pharmacology, Shanghai ChemPartner, for the live webinar on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Assay Platforms for PROTAC in Drug Discovery and Beyond.

