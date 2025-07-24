Assembly Unveils AI-Powered Employee Recognition Platform, Transforming Workplace Appreciation with Lightning-Fast Recognition and Unmatched Support

Assembly launches AI tools that cut recognition time from minutes to seconds, driving 10% higher engagement and saving 50,000+ hours for managers.
LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assembly, the leading employee recognition and engagement platform (joinassembly.com), today announced the transformative impact of its AI-powered recognition tools, enabling managers to deliver more timely and meaningful recognition in seconds, not minutes.
With Assembly's latest AI features, what once took managers three minutes now takes just five seconds—freeing up valuable time and making recognition a seamless part of the workday. Since launch, Assembly's AI has powered over 1M + recognition posts and handled more than 11,000 AI-powered reporting requests, and saving an additional 50,000+ hours. Notably, posts created with AI recognition see a 10% boost in engagement, helping organizations foster a culture of appreciation and connection.
"Recognition is most powerful when it's timely and authentic," said Jonathan Fields, CEO at Assembly. "Our AI tools empower managers to celebrate wins in the moment, making recognition more meaningful and impactful for everyone."
Fastest Onboarding, Unlimited Training, and Full Support
Assembly is committed to making employee recognition effortless from day one. Companies can get up and running in just a couple of hours—no lengthy setup or complex integrations required. Every customer receives unlimited training and full support, because at Assembly, we believe knowledge is power. Our dedicated team ensures every organization has the tools and know-how to maximize the value of recognition.
Industry Recognition and Awards
Assembly's excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction have been recognized by leading industry authorities. In 2025, Assembly was honored with several prestigious awards, including, G2 Best Software 2025: Top 100 Highest Satisfaction Products, G2 Leader Winter 2025, Capterra Shortlist 2025, and Software Advice FrontRunners 2025
These accolades underscore Assembly's position as a trusted leader in employee recognition and engagement, reflecting outstanding user satisfaction and industry impact.
About Assembly
Assembly is the all-in-one employee recognition and engagement platform trusted by organizations worldwide to build stronger, more connected teams. With powerful AI features, lightning-fast onboarding, and unlimited support, Assembly makes it easy for companies to celebrate their people and drive lasting engagement.
For more information, visit joinassembly.com.
