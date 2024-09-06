Assessio completes strategic acquisition of Wisnio -- an HR tech provider

Assessio is proud to announce the acquisition of Wisnio, a fast growing HR tech provider of talent assessment and development solutions. With pioneering generative AI capabilities, Wisnio brings a highly attractive product primarily targeting the private equity and executive search segments of the market that will significantly enhance Assessio's market position.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wisnio's platform, known for its exceptional UI and UX, advanced genAI features, enables Assessio to combine their scientific rigor with Wisnio's expertise in innovative HR tech.

The acquisition demonstrates Assessio's commitment to expanding its portfolio of cutting-edge solutions to deliver comprehensive talent management solutions to a wide range of clients across Europe and beyond. With the addition of Wisnio, the Assessio Group is now serving over 2000 customers with a team of around 170 employees.

Johan Masironi, CEO of Assessio, comments on the acquisition:

We are thrilled to partner with the team at Wisnio who have developed a product that is highly valued by their customers. Their strong focus on tech and AI aligns perfectly with our strengths at Assessio. With Assessio's expertise in science and data-driven solutions, we believe this collaboration will be a great fit for both parties. Their team will play a significant role in improving hiring and team-building dynamics. By joining forces, we see a strategic opportunity to expand into international markets, including the UK and the US.

"We are truly excited about this partnership with Assessio. The combination of their proprietary scientific resources with our workflow tools and generative AI capabilities positions us to lead the market in our segments. Our goal is clear: to become the market-leading solution that supports business leaders with critical hiring and people development decisions globally. Thank you to the Assessio and Pollen Street teams for placing their trust in us, we are excited to see what we can build together," says Alo Arro, CEO of Wisnio.

Anastasia Kovaleva, Partner at Pollen Street Capital, adds:

"We are pleased to welcome Wisnio into the Assessio family. This strategic acquisition will accelerate Assessio's expansion into private equity and executive search customer segments, support growth beyond the Nordics and Benelux, enhance Assessio's post-hire offering, and add to the group's generative AI capabilities. All this aligns perfectly with Assessio's strategy of continuing innovation in the HR tech space and delivering greater value to its clients globally. The acquisition is a testament to Pollen Street's commitment to supporting our portfolio companies in achieving their full potential and driving transformational change in their industries."

About Assessio

Assessio is the leading assessment company within strategic HR in the northern European region. With solutions for recruitment and development, their Software-as-a-Service solution helps clients to find, identify and assess present and future employees. Through its ISO 27001 certification, data security and proper use of personal data are guaranteed in compliance with GDPR. Assessio International Holding is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with offices in 6 countries across Europe.

Media Contact

