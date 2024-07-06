Assessio expands European presence with strategic acquisition of the HRD Group

Assessio, a leading HR tech company in northern Europe, is pleased to announce the acquisition of HR Diagnostics and its parent company S&F Personalpsychologie – the HRD Group - a prominent player in the HR industry based in Germany. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Assessio's ongoing growth and expansion efforts, reinforcing their position as a market leader in the HR technology sector.

STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key highlights of the acquisition:

Geographical expansion: This acquisition enables Assessio to extend their operations into Germany , Austria and Switzerland , crucial markets for growth and strategic objectives.

, and , crucial markets for growth and strategic objectives. Strengthened market position: Combining the technology of the HRD Group with Assessio's expertise strengthens their position as a leader in the talent assessment industry.

Enhanced product portfolio: The integration of the HRD Group's scientifically validated assessment solutions with Assessio's robust suite of HR tools will offer their clients even more comprehensive and data-driven solutions for optimising human capital.

Assessio's CEO Johan Masironi comments on the acquisition:

"Apart from the HRD Group fitting perfectly into our strategy, I am impressed with what the team has achieved in the German market. They are highly respected for their expertise and have successfully created processes for large clients with high demands, which customers are very satisfied with. We plan to grow both the existing product they have in the market today, and in parallel, start new sales of the Assessio platform here."

Also commenting on the acquisition is Andreas Frintrup, CEO of HR Diagnostics:

"I am delighted to see S&F Personalpsychologie and HR Diagnostics becoming part of the pan-European Assessio Group going forward. Both companies are built on high scientific standards in psychometrics and are committed to a 'Zero Talent Waste' strategy. The purpose of both organisations is to provide their customers and their employees with sophisticated, unbiased, scientifically proven measures for pre- and post hire decision making and career guidance."

Anastasia Kovaleva, partner at Pollen Street Capital says: "We are pleased to welcome the HRD Group into the Assessio family. The acquisition will give Assessio access to the DACH region, helping drive increase in maturity and adoption of data-driven talent assessment and development in the region. The acquisition also supports Assessio's strategy of becoming a leading pan-European provider of tech-led talent management solutions.

About the HRD Group

Headquartered in Germany, HR Diagnostics is renowned for its innovative and scientifically validated assessment solutions. These tools are designed to support organisations in their hiring processes, employee development, and talent management strategies. The integration of HR Diagnostics' proprietary technology with Assessio's comprehensive suite of HR solutions will provide clients with even more robust and data-driven tools to optimise their human capital.

S&F Personalpsychologie, founded in 1998, serves as the parent company of HR Diagnostics and specialises in the tailor-made development and execution of psychological aptitude assessment procedures.

S&F Personalpsychologie and HR Diagnostics employ 26 staff, achieve a turnover of €5.5 million, and serve around 260 clients, including prominent names like Volkswagen, Mercedes, BASF and federal authorities, operating from locations in Stuttgart, Munich, and Berlin.

About Assessio

Assessio is the leading assessment company within strategic HR in the northern European region. With solutions for recruitment and development, their Software-as-a-Service solution helps clients to find, identify and assess present and future employees. Through its ISO 27001 certification, data security and proper use of personal data are guaranteed in compliance with GDPR. Assessio International Holding with its 140+ employees, has a turnover of SEK 300 million and has 5 offices around northern Europe.

