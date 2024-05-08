Assessio propels strategic expansion: appoints Erik Langaker as new Chairman of the board

Under the new ownership of London-based private equity firm Pollen Street Capital, Assessio has embarked on a path of sustainable and profitable growth, targeting international markets. Today, Erik Langaker takes office as new Chairman of the board, to bring Assessio forward in their international expansion and profitability strategies.

STOCKHOLM, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Norwegian-born Erik has a background in developing and commercialising technology businesses, with 30 years of international experience in private equity and entrepreneurial ventures. He has been an active investor and Chair, or Board Director, in 25 companies, and has extensive experience in software and SaaS companies, making him uniquely equipped to guide Assessio through the next phase of development and an ideal fit for leading Assessio's board.

"Over the past two decades as Chair and investor, I have had the honor of transforming various companies into international leaders. My core strategies include driving relevant product development for market fit, scaling organisations, implementing effective pricing models, and pursuing M&A for geographic and product expansion. Additionally, I have ensured robust corporate governance and supported management in developing comprehensive operational strategies for sustained success. In a competitive environment, we need to secure all talent available. The solutions and services that Assessio bring to the market enable us to deliver on that promise. I find the Assessio mission compelling and extremely relevant, and I've come to really appreciate the strong foundation in data-driven research and commitment to high ethical scientific standards," says Erik Langaker on taking on the position as Assessio's new Chairman.

Commenting on the appointment, Johan Masironi, CEO at Assessio, says:

For me, and for Assessio, it has been crucial to appoint a chairman who genuinely believes in our vision of Zero Talent Waste, and sees the value of the contribution we can make in the labor market on a European level. Erik has highly significant experience in leading several Nordic-born companies into international expansion with sustainable growth, and I am very much looking forward to working with him.

Anastasia Kovaleva, Partner at Pollen Street, also comments: "We would like to welcome Erik as Chairman of Assessio. Erik brings a wealth of experience in developing and commercialising technology businesses and we look forward to working together as we accelerate growth."

About Assessio

Assessio is the leading assessment company within strategic HR in the northern European region. With solutions for recruitment and development, their Saas solution helps clients to identify, assess and develop present and future employees. Through its ISO 27001 certification, data security and proper use of personal data are guaranteed in compliance with GDPR. Assessio International Holding with its 140+ employees, has a turnover of SEK 300 million and has 5 offices around northern Europe.

