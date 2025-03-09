Assessio strengthens leadership team with the appointment of Mikkel Lundø as CRO

Assessio, a leading European HR tech company, is making a significant move in its strategic expansion by appointing Mikkel Lundø as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mikkel brings deep expertise in commercial leadership, SaaS, and scaling companies internationally. Most recently as CRO at LanguageWire where he led expansion efforts across 15 markets, growing the business to over €70M in revenue. His experience in private equity-backed, global, tech-enabled B2B companies makes him a key asset for Assessio's next growth phase. With the strategic support of Pollen Street Capital, a London-based private equity firm, Assessio is rapidly advancing its growth ambitions, using AI, technology and data to transform how companies match, retain, and develop talent.

Bringing disruption to a traditional industry

The HR industry has a strong foundation in established practices, but evolving workforce dynamics call for more technology-first approaches. Assessio is enhancing traditional methods by integrating behavioral science with cutting-edge AI technology, empowering organisations to make smarter, data-driven talent decisions.

"As a company, we have the financial backing and expertise in scaling from Pollen Street Capital, and the technology, the data, and the capacity to fundamentally change the way talent management is approached. I believe that this industry is under rapid transformation with behavioural science, technology and AI as key drivers," says Mikkel Lundø, newly appointed CRO at Assessio.

The power of data: predicting success and boosting retention

One of Assessio's key differentiators is its ability to predict employee performance, potential, and long-term retention. In a labor market where competition for talent is fierce, Assessio provides the tools to optimise talent acquisition and development, ultimately increasing revenue and decreasing staff turnover.

"Data is a game changer," continues Mikkel. "It's not just about more robust and valid assessments; it's also about leveraging our deep data in the HR tech landscape and enhancing its impact with AI, ensuring people are placed in roles where they can thrive and succeed, and then using this rich data and insights to develop talent to reach their potential. When companies do that well, they don't just retain employees - they build high-performing teams that drive real business results."

Strategic investment drives aggressive market expansion

Assessio is scaling its technology-driven approach to talent management across Europe and beyond. The firm's investment has enabled Assessio to expand rapidly, entering new markets and solidifying its position as a leader in the HR tech space.

"Assessio is transforming the HR industry by leveraging technology and data in a way that has never been done before," says Anastasia Kovaleva, Partner at Pollen Street Capital. "Their ability to predict performance and retention through science-backed analytics is a game changer for businesses looking to build and sustain high-performing teams. We are supporting Assessio in taking its innovative solutions to more markets and sectors, with the business recently entering Germany, and adding private equity and executive search industries to its roster. The market is ripe for innovative tech-led talent management solutions, and we are excited to have Mikkel join the team to help accelerate Assessio's growth."

A new era for HR

Mikkel's track record in driving revenue growth, scaling the commercial operational model, and leading large teams will be instrumental in Assessio's expansion. His expertise in digital transformation and data-driven enterprise solutions will help sharpen Assessio's competitive edge in the evolving HR tech landscape. With Mikkel Lundø joining as CRO, Assessio is positioned to further enhance its commercial strategy, expand into new regions, and continue developing innovative solutions that empower companies to unlock the full potential of their workforce.

"This is an exciting time for Assessio," concludes Mikkel. "We are not just optimising hiring processes, we are redefining the way organisations think about talent, from recruitment to retention and beyond."

About Assessio

Assessio is the leading HR tech company within strategic HR in the European region. With solutions for recruitment and development, their Software-as-a-Service solution helps clients to find, identify and assess present and future employees. Through its ISO 27001 certification, data security and proper use of personal data are guaranteed in compliance with GDPR. Assessio International Holding with its 170+ employees, has a turnover of SEK 350 million and has 7 offices in 6 countries around Europe.

