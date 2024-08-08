The DPIA process involves a risk assessment specifically tailored to strengthening data protection. This improves project design while helping to ensure compliance with GDPR and other privacy laws. Post this

"The DPIA process involves a risk assessment specifically tailored to strengthening data protection. This improves project design while helping to ensure compliance with GDPR and other privacy laws," emphasized Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Assessment for GDPR Compliance Crucial to Mitigate Risks to Protected Data."

How to Know if You Need an Assessment

"Under GDPR requirements, a company must conduct a DPIA whenever they start a new project likely to include a high risk to individuals' personal information. Examples include a hospital implementing a new health information database with patients' health data or a city installing on-board cameras on city buses to monitor the behavior of drivers or passengers."

Steps to Conduct an Assessment for GDPR Compliance

"A DPIA typically begins with a description of the data processing activity. This involves clearly identifying what the data processing involves, what data will be collected, how it will be used and stored, who can access the data, and how long it will be retained. Consult with relevant internal or external stakeholders as necessary."

Benefits of DPIA Extend Beyond Compliance

"While the DPIA fulfills a GDPR requirement, it delivers additional benefits, as well. In the first place, the process serves to highlight potential risks and generate improvements to proposed projects. This will strengthen the protection of sensitive data, facilitating compliance not just with GDPR, but also with other data privacy regulations."

Ease Compliance with Solid Data Governance Strategies

"Information governance plays a significant role in facilitating the process of regulatory compliance, including DPIAs. In simple terms, information governance involves knowing what data you have, where it lives, and who can access it."

With deep experience in regulatory compliance and information governance, the consultants at Messaging Architects will work with you to gain control of your data. From comprehensive data security to data policy reviews and compliance monitoring, we have the tools and the expertise you need.

