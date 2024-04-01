AssessTEAM Revolutionizes Performance Management with Mobile App and Innovative Feedback Tools

AssessTEAM, a pioneer in performance management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new version 1.17 mobile app, enhancing the accessibility and convenience of its 360-degree evaluation platform. Coupled with innovative feedback measures like continuous feedback and endorsements, AssessTEAM is redefining the way organizations conduct performance reviews.

DENVER, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssessTEAM, a pioneer in performance management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new version 1.17 mobile app, enhancing the accessibility and convenience of its 360-degree evaluation platform. Coupled with innovative feedback measures like continuous feedback and endorsements, AssessTEAM is redefining the way organizations conduct performance reviews.

The AssessTEAM mobile app offers teams the flexibility to conduct performance reviews anytime, anywhere, directly from their smartphones or tablets. With seamless synchronization with the web platform, users can easily access evaluation forms, provide feedback, and view performance analytics on the go.

The AssessTEAM 1.17 App includes a number of new features:

"Our mobile app empowers teams to stay connected and engaged, even in today's increasingly remote work environments," says Rajat Mathur, Global Sales Director at AssessTEAM. "By enabling employees to participate in performance reviews from their mobile devices, we're fostering a culture of continuous feedback and improvement."

One of the standout features of AssessTEAM's platform is Endorsements, which enhances communication and engagement, particularly with younger generations in the workforce. Endorsements provide a quick and intuitive way for managers to recognize exceptional talents, making feedback more relatable and meaningful.

"We recognize that traditional performance review methods may not resonate with younger employees who are accustomed to digital communication and instant feedback," explains Mathur. "By incorporating endorsements into our evaluation process, we're bridging the generational gap and creating a more inclusive and engaging feedback experience."

AssessTEAM's platform also boasts a comprehensive library of over 3000 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), catering to a wide range of industries and job roles. This allows organizations to customize evaluation criteria to align with their unique business objectives and performance metrics.

"Whether it's productivity, customer satisfaction, or behavioral skills, our platform offers a diverse selection of KPIs to measure and track employee performance effectively," adds Mathur. "With AssessTEAM, organizations have the flexibility to tailor performance evaluations to their specific needs and goals."

In addition to its mobile app and innovative feedback tools, AssessTEAM provides powerful dashboards that offer actionable insights into individual and team performance. By visualizing key metrics and trends, organizations can identify areas of strength and opportunities for improvement, driving performance excellence across the board.

"To succeed in today's dynamic business landscape, organizations need agile and data-driven performance management solutions," says Mathur. "AssessTEAM's mobile app and innovative feedback tools empower companies to adapt, evolve, and thrive in a rapidly changing world."

To learn more about AssessTEAM's mobile app and innovative performance management solutions, visit https://www.assessteam.com/.

About AssessTEAM

AssessTEAM is a leading provider of performance management solutions, offering innovative tools to help organizations measure, analyze, and improve employee performance. With a focus on simplicity and usability, AssessTEAM empowers businesses to drive performance excellence and achieve their strategic objectives.

