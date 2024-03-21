Asset Based Lending Closes $158.333 Million Revolving Securitization Of Residential Transition Loans, Achieves Over $2 Billion In LTD Origination

ABL's mission is to make good loans. Since 2010, we carefully built a team that believed in that mission and could execute. 14 years later, ABL is celebrating this monumental achievement thanks to the talent and efforts of everyone that has contributed to our company. Post this

ABL's pristine 14-year reputation among the private capital industry and the credibility brought by its leadership team, led by Wall Street veteran Kevin Rodman-CEO, resulted in a successful inaugural securitization.

"ABL's mission is to make good loans. Since 2010, we carefully built a team that believed in that mission and could execute," said Rodman. "14 years later, ABL is celebrating this monumental achievement thanks to the talent and efforts of everyone that has contributed to our company. I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished, and we're just getting started," he added.

In addition to ABL 2023 RTL-1, ABL celebrated several milestones in 2023. The company exceeded $2 billion in total loan origination, closing the year with its largest annual lending effort to date. In addition, the company doubled in size, with a heavy investment into technology and the buildout of their proprietary borrower portal launching in 2024. The company is poised for growth as they continue their westward expansion, which is currently in 36 states.

Nomura Securities International, Inc. ("Nomura") was the sole structuring agent of the deal. Nomura and Atlas SP Securities, a division of Apollo Global Securities, LLC were co-lead managers and joint bookrunners on the transaction.

About Asset Based Lending, LLC

Asset Based Lending, LLC was founded in 2010 with the goal of funding good loans for residential real estate investors. Rice Park Capital acquired ABL in 2021, providing the company with an infusion of capital and resources that fueled this first securitization and national growth. ABL focuses on five-star service, speed of close and is currently on track to become one of the largest and most trusted private money lenders in the country.

Media Contact

Eric Krattenstein, Asset Based Lending, 1 2019429090, [email protected], https://www.abl1.net

LinkedIn

SOURCE Asset Based Lending