Asset Based Lending Closes $175 Million in Second Securitization

"Our expertise in ground-up new construction is what differentiates ABL from its competition. We have spent more than a decade refining the infrastructure necessary to execute this level of sophistication in a high-touch business, and the response is a clear endorsement," said CEO Kevin Rodman.

Currently lending in 42 states, ABL has financed approximately $1b in 1-4 family ground-up construction, and $1.5b in fix and flip loans. Headquartered in Jersey City with over 140 employees – ABL has grown over 400% in the past three years.

"We've worked tirelessly to provide investors with fast, reliable funding, which is why over 65% of our clients come back to us for two or more deals," said Adam Cohen, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer. "I look forward to using this fresh capital to meet the needs of our growing investor base.

"Our securitization program is a remarkable recognition of what we have always known: ABL is an institutional-quality lender" said Daniel Gotay, Head of Capital Markets. "Our team is uniquely positioned to support our new construction business and serve as a trusted partner for years to come."

Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC (Performance Trust) was the sole structuring agent of the deal. Performance Trust, Nomura Securities International, Inc., ATLAS SP Securities, a division of Apollo Global Securities, LLC, and Mizuho Securities USA LLC were joint bookrunners and co-lead managers on the transaction.

About Asset Based Lending

Founded in 2010, Asset Based Lending prides itself on providing borrowers with a high-touch, full-service experience across fast bridge financing for the purchase, renovation, new construction, and long-term refinance of single family, multi-family and mixed-use properties. ABL is a trusted lender to thousands of investors and has closed over $2.6B of loans since its founding. Learn more at https://www.ablfunding.com.

