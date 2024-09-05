Asset Based Lending Debuts Full-Service Hard Money Lending in California

"As we expand into new territories, our team remains dedicated to making excellent loans. Our growth is opening doors for more investors across the country to experience top-tier service, and proven success, helping them elevate their businesses." Post this

"As we expand into new territories, our team remains dedicated to making excellent loans," said CEO Kevin Rodman. "Our growth is opening doors for more investors across the country to experience top-tier service, and proven success, helping them elevate their businesses."

Loan products are available for fix and flip, new construction, cash out refinances, and buy and hold rental properties, typically closing in 14 business days or less. Portfolio loans are also available to cover multiple projects for more efficient service.

"California represents a tremendous opportunity to do what we do best: Provide a wealth of loan options with excellent service," said Joseph Viganola, Head of Sales. "As we grow, it's imperative our approach continues to reflect our borrowers' unique needs."

To learn more about financing available in California, please visit: https://www.abl1.net/where-we-lend/california/

About Asset Based Lending

Asset Based Lending was established in 2010, providing fast bridge financing to real estate investors for the purchase, renovation, new construction, and long term refinance of single family, multi-family and mixed use properties. We are a trusted lender to thousands of investors and have closed over $2.6B of loans since our founding.

Media Contact

Parker Molello, Asset Based Lending, 1 609-279-0050 114, [email protected], https://www.abl1.net/

SOURCE Asset Based Lending