Asset Based Lending Introduces Unique Broker Yield Spread Premium Program

By offering brokers highly competitive compensation, and ensuring investors access the financing that best meets their needs, ABL is committing its capital to build long-term relationships with its broker partners.

To help investors more effectively achieve their financial goals, ABL will implement a 100 basis point spread reduction across eligible loan products. The program also features a bonus point payout at no cost to the investor, allowing brokers to enhance their earnings without impacting their client's financial obligations.

"Fostering stronger investor-broker relationships requires better choices at the loan level," said Nick Tierno, Vice President and Head of DSCR . "We're committed to expanding our programs so that all parties can act quickly, and with certainty to close deals that deliver."

The Broker YSP Program will be available across ABL's entire portfolio in 36 states, and Washington D.C. To learn more, and evaluate investment options, please visit: https://www.abl1.net/brokers/

About Asset Based Lending

Asset Based Lending was established in 2010, providing fast bridge financing to real estate investors for the purchase, renovation, new construction, and long term refinance of single family, multi-family and mixed use properties. We are a trusted lender to thousands of investors and have closed over $2.6B of loans since our founding.

Media Contact

Parker Molello, Asset Based Lending, 1 609-279-0050 114, [email protected]

SOURCE Asset Based Lending