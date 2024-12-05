Asset Based Lending Scales New Heights with Operations Hub In Cherry Hill

"This is more than just an office. It's a launchpad for the future of ABL, and a crucial step in driving the company forward. Situated in a thriving market, this location positions us to scale while maintaining the personalized, dependable service that sets us apart." Post this

"This is more than just an office. It's a launchpad for the future of ABL, and a crucial step in driving the company forward," said Kevin Rodman, CEO of ABL. "Situated in a thriving market, this location positions us to scale while maintaining the personalized, dependable service that sets us apart. We've built the infrastructure to lead this industry and deliver even greater value to borrowers and employees alike."

The new Cherry Hill office joins a growing national footprint, including its recent expansions in Dallas, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee, continuing to position the company to connect with markets nationwide. These expansion efforts demonstrate ABL's drive to stay at the forefront of real estate lending by meeting borrowers where they are and delivering innovative, localized solutions.

This new hub will centralize ABL's core business functions–loan processing, underwriting, and human resources–supercharging the company's ability to deliver fast, flexible financing to real estate investors. By optimizing workflows and fostering collaboration among top professionals, ABL will stay agile in meeting the growing demand for its lending solutions, particularly in the new construction sector.

"Connection is core to what we do," said Alyssa Antoci SVP and Head of Human Resources. "As we grow nationwide, we're committed to providing our employees with spaces where they can collaborate, innovate, and thrive. This new hub not only supports our operational expansion but also reinforces our dedication to fostering a dynamic, people-first workplace, which has always been at the heart of our success."

To stay connected with ABL's incredible growth and discover exciting opportunities as they arise, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asset-based-lending-llc/

About Asset Based Lending

Asset Based Lending was established in 2010, providing fast bridge financing to real estate investors for the purchase, renovation, new construction, and long term refinance of single family, multi-family and mixed use properties. We are a trusted lender to thousands of investors and have closed over $2.6B of loans since our founding.

