Asset Based Lending Scales New Heights with Operations Hub In Cherry Hill

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Based Lending (ABL), the premier provider of private capital to real estate investors, announced the opening of a second headquarters in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. This new location reflects ABL's relentless momentum as it scales nationwide, with over 55 current employees and room to support additional hires as the company scales its workforce.The expansion comes as ABL charts an impressive growth trajectory across the East Coast, and markets across the nation, solidifying its position as a top-tier lender in real estate investment.
Cherry Hill's proximity to vibrant, growing real estate markets, high-caliber talent, and established strength within the mortgage industry made it the ideal location for ABL to strengthen its infrastructure and deliver even greater value to borrowers. The new office will be home to employees in the Philadelphia and South Jersey region, providing a base where they can connect with colleagues and foster stronger collaboration among teams. With the mortgage industry thriving in these regions, the new office is poised to drive innovation, collaboration, and operational excellence.
"This is more than just an office. It's a launchpad for the future of ABL, and a crucial step in driving the company forward," said Kevin Rodman, CEO of ABL. "Situated in a thriving market, this location positions us to scale while maintaining the personalized, dependable service that sets us apart. We've built the infrastructure to lead this industry and deliver even greater value to borrowers and employees alike."
The new Cherry Hill office joins a growing national footprint, including its recent expansions in Dallas, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee, continuing to position the company to connect with markets nationwide. These expansion efforts demonstrate ABL's drive to stay at the forefront of real estate lending by meeting borrowers where they are and delivering innovative, localized solutions.
This new hub will centralize ABL's core business functions–loan processing, underwriting, and human resources–supercharging the company's ability to deliver fast, flexible financing to real estate investors. By optimizing workflows and fostering collaboration among top professionals, ABL will stay agile in meeting the growing demand for its lending solutions, particularly in the new construction sector.
"Connection is core to what we do," said Alyssa Antoci SVP and Head of Human Resources. "As we grow nationwide, we're committed to providing our employees with spaces where they can collaborate, innovate, and thrive. This new hub not only supports our operational expansion but also reinforces our dedication to fostering a dynamic, people-first workplace, which has always been at the heart of our success."
About Asset Based Lending
Asset Based Lending was established in 2010, providing fast bridge financing to real estate investors for the purchase, renovation, new construction, and long term refinance of single family, multi-family and mixed use properties. We are a trusted lender to thousands of investors and have closed over $2.6B of loans since our founding.
