Asset Living Fundraises More Than $230,000 Since 2021 for Covenant House, Fighting Youth Homelessness

"I'm always humbled by the support we see from our employees and partners as we fundraise for Covenant House," said Asset Living CEO and president Ryan McGrath. "It's a privilege to champion a cause that seamlessly aligns with our collective belief that everyone deserves a place to call home." Post this

Since 2021, Asset Living has engaged partners, employees and vendors to get involved and team up to raise money and awareness for this important cause on behalf of Covenant House. The company's employees have also rallied around various events including the annual executive Sleep Out in November, the Night of Broadway Stars event, the Guts and Glory corporate obstacle challenge, and the annual young professional Sleep Out in March. This year, Asset Living raised $51,450 for Covenant House's Sleep Out event from employees and vendor partnerships including HD Supply, Sherwin Williams, Infinity, CoStar, Entrata, Bettencourt Tax Advisors, Camp Construction and more.

"For anyone looking to get involved, there are several ways to support Covenant House and its mission beyond the many events we host throughout the year," said Covenant House's chief development officer Felicia Broussard in a blog post on Asset Living's website earlier this year. "Volunteers can present leadership or financial workshops, provide a catered meal or activity, or coordinate a donation drive for essential items. Our mission is sustained through generous donations and grants from individuals, foundations, and corporations. Gifts at any level are appreciated and directly support our youth programs and services."

Looking ahead to 2024, Asset Living plans to continue its partnership with Covenant House by supporting and participating in various fundraising events throughout the year. To learn more about Asset Living's partnership with Covenant House or how you can get involved, read more on the company's impact page and for more information about Asset Living, please visit http://www.assetliving.com.

About Covenant House

Covenant House Texas is a faith-based organization committed to giving homeless youth a safe haven, absolute respect, unconditional love, and a path to lasting independence. Covenant House Texas was founded for emergencies—those experienced every day by young people facing homelessness. In over 35 years of service, our doors have never closed to them, and they will not close now due to the pandemic. To learn more visit Covenant House.com

About Asset Living

Founded in 1986, Asset Living ("Asset") is a Houston-based real estate management firm. With a growing portfolio that includes a multitude of properties across the nation, Asset provides services to a variety of clients that include property management, asset management, receivership, and investment services. Asset is a member of The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) and is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization (AMO). To learn more, please visit http://www.assetliving.com.

Media Contact

Alison Walsh, Serendipit Consulting, 6027410866, [email protected], www.serendipitconsulting.com

SOURCE Asset Living