Asset Living Grows Real Estate Portfolio to $55 Billion With More Than 285,000 Units Across the United States Through Strategic Acquisitions

The first acquisition of 2023 was of BMC Management, the property management arm of BMC Investments, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm based in Denver with over 5,000 units in Colorado. The company has over a decade of experience in investing and operating in the multi-family sector. Through this strategic partnership, BMC was looking to focus on its strengths as an investor, developer and asset manager, and realized that Asset Living provided a unique opportunity to partner with an experienced manager, leveraging Asset Living's scale and process while allowing BMC to focus on creating value for its investors through acquisitions, development and business plan execution.

"Partnering with Asset Living was a strategic move for our company and benefited all parties, including our investors, partners, and employees," said Jeff Stonger, chief investment officer and partner of BMC Investments. "Given the size and scale of Asset Living, they have the infrastructure to provide us with better systems, technology, data, analytics, research, and pricing power, all of which will ultimately lead to enhanced performance at the property-level and reduce direct costs to the properties. We have already started to see this benefit and are glad to have been an integral part of Asset Living's growth within the Mountain region."

A few months later, Asset Living strategically acquired SMP, an Atlanta-based real estate management firm with 611 employees and over 25,000 multi-family units in the Southeast. SMP also had over a decade of experience offering clients a comprehensive suite of property management services including acquisition due diligence, vendor management and negotiation, financial planning and analysis, renovation management, and support services.

"When it came to this decision, it was Asset Living's shared mission, vision, and values that ultimately convinced us this was the right partnership for SMP," says Asset Living principal and co-founding partner of SMP Cindy Batey. "Uniting our employees under the familiar Asset Living name allows us to have access to more long-term career opportunities while also providing our clients with additional scale and services," adds Asset Living principal and co-founding partner of SMP Angela Smith.

Most recently, Asset Living acquired Atlanta-based First Communities, a real estate management firm with over 50,300 multi-family units and 1,544 employees across the Southeast. Founded in 1978, this partnership with First Communities entrenches Asset Living as a market leader in the Southeast, enhancing service offerings to both new and existing clients.

"This marks an exciting chapter for First Communities. Our firm is proud to be a part of this partnership that unlocks a myriad of opportunities for our employees and clients," says First Communities CEO Mitch Harrison. "Combining our decades of experience, this collaboration grants our clients access to a broader spectrum of investment opportunities with a shared vision for excellence."

