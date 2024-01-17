Asset Living Partners with Poetic to Unveil Website Redesign, Elevating User Experience

"Our redesigned website tells the story of our team," says Asset Living CEO and President Ryan McGrath. "We've woven the essence of Asset Living into every pixel, showcasing our diverse portfolio of properties alongside the talented individuals who breathe life into our organization." Post this

McGrath first announced the new website internally to share the news exclusively with employees; reiterating how they take centerstage throughout the new site. Behind the scenes, the Poetic team worked alongside Asset Living in 2023 to align on strategy, design and execution, ensuring Asset Living's new website would reach its full potential while supporting its mission, values and long-term business goals.

"Given Poetic's ability to push boundaries and tailor innovative solutions, our team was ultimately catapulting Asset Living's new website into a league of its own," says Poetic UX/UI designer Yari Pujols. "Our creative journey was grounded in research, commencing with interviews conducted across the Asset Living organization. This wealth of insights served as the catalyst for inspiring our visuals and shaping an overall enriched user experience on every page of the new website. Each section and interaction was purposely crafted to seamlessly delight and guide users towards pertinent information or encourage further exploration."

The new Asset Living website also introduces a new media page that serves as a hub to streamline information and an expansive careers section for prospective employees to browse open positions in addition to exploring career insights. From corporate marketing and branding to data and analytics, many teams at Asset Living played a pivotal role in the overall development and content sourcing of the new website.

"Over the last few months, we've refreshed our branding in a way that aligns with our organizational identity. Informed by strategic insights and collaborative input from leaders across the company, this redefined branding now exudes a heightened sense of authenticity, cohesion and purpose," says Asset Living graphic designer Annie Diaz. "As it takes the spotlight on the newly redesigned Asset Living website, our updated brand marks the beginning of a new chapter, effortlessly blending our visual identity with the vibrance of Asset Living's online presence."

