Asset Living Ranked No. 1 Third-Party Manager 13 Years in a Row by Student Housing Business

together," said Asset Living CEO and president Ryan McGrath.

"As institutional owners continue to look to operations and management to create more value and return for their investments, there continues to be a growth in professional management," Student Housing Business stated in the rankings announcement. In 2023, Asset Living moved up on both the NMHC's Top 50 Managers List and the NAHMA's Affordable 100 List and is currently ranked as the third largest management company of affordable and multifamily properties in the nation.

"This win is a testament to the strong relationships we've built with our clients, residents, partners, and vendors. After wrapping up a successful academic year that resulted in a 95% occupancy rate, competitive rent growth, onboarding 30 new properties, and so much more, we're already forecasting a great first quarter of 2024. We look forward to continuing to provide best-in-class service to our clients and residents," said Asset Living division president Stacey Lecocke.

For more information on Student Housing Business or the Top 25 lists, visit the website. For more information regarding Asset Living's expertise in student housing, visit the service page or reach out directly to contact an expert on the team.

About Asset Living

Founded in 1986, Asset Living ("Asset") is a Houston-based real estate management firm. With a growing portfolio that includes a multitude of properties across the nation, Asset provides services to a variety of clients that include property management, asset management, receivership, and investment services. Asset is a member of The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) and is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization (AMO). To learn more, please visit http://www.assetliving.com.

About FRANCE MEDIA

FRANCE MEDIA is a business-to-business media company specializing in the publication and production of magazines, websites, e-newsletters and conferences in the markets of commercial real estate, retail, office, student housing, seniors housing and medical office buildings, as well as facilities management and maintenance. To learn more, please visit studenthousingbusiness.com/about-france-media/.

Media Contact

Alison Walsh, Serendipit Consulting, 6027410866, [email protected], www.serendipitconsulting.com

