Asset Living Ranked No. 1 Third-Party Manager 13 Years in a Row by Student Housing Business

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Living, the nation's top student housing operator, was ranked the No. 1 third-party property management company in the U.S. by Student Housing Business for the 13th consecutive year. The annual ranking was published in the latest issue of Student Housing Business where the magazine shares results from the annual Top 25 Managers Survey issued in the fall of 2023.
"This ranking is a tribute to the collective dedication of our Student Housing Division. Behind the scenes, our team is working around the clock to make moments like these possible. Ultimately, it's not about securing a top spot; it's about fostering a sense of community and achieving success
together," said Asset Living CEO and president Ryan McGrath.
"As institutional owners continue to look to operations and management to create more value and return for their investments, there continues to be a growth in professional management," Student Housing Business stated in the rankings announcement. In 2023, Asset Living moved up on both the NMHC's Top 50 Managers List and the NAHMA's Affordable 100 List and is currently ranked as the third largest management company of affordable and multifamily properties in the nation.
"This win is a testament to the strong relationships we've built with our clients, residents, partners, and vendors. After wrapping up a successful academic year that resulted in a 95% occupancy rate, competitive rent growth, onboarding 30 new properties, and so much more, we're already forecasting a great first quarter of 2024. We look forward to continuing to provide best-in-class service to our clients and residents," said Asset Living division president Stacey Lecocke.
For more information on Student Housing Business or the Top 25 lists, visit the website. For more information regarding Asset Living's expertise in student housing, visit the service page or reach out directly to contact an expert on the team.
About Asset Living
Founded in 1986, Asset Living ("Asset") is a Houston-based real estate management firm. With a growing portfolio that includes a multitude of properties across the nation, Asset provides services to a variety of clients that include property management, asset management, receivership, and investment services. Asset is a member of The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) and is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization (AMO). To learn more, please visit http://www.assetliving.com.
About FRANCE MEDIA
FRANCE MEDIA is a business-to-business media company specializing in the publication and production of magazines, websites, e-newsletters and conferences in the markets of commercial real estate, retail, office, student housing, seniors housing and medical office buildings, as well as facilities management and maintenance. To learn more, please visit studenthousingbusiness.com/about-france-media/.
