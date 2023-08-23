Asset Living Ranked No. 2 on Multi-Housing News' Top 50 Multifamily Property Management Firms of 2023

I attribute this ranking to the inimitable people, culture, and systems within our organization. Tweet this

"I attribute this ranking to the inimitable people, culture, and systems within our organization," said Asset Living CEO and President Ryan McGrath. "I hold an unshakable belief that the potential of this team knows no limits and I can't wait to see what we accomplish in the final stretch of 2023 and beyond."

The Top 50 Multifamily Property Management Firms of 2023 ranking utilized self-reported data for all firms based on growth, market share and property diversification. Positions were calculated using a weighted formula based on a variety of factors, including the total units under management, property operations (both owned and managed), and presence across property sectors.

To learn more about MHN's Top 50 Multifamily Property Management Firms of 2023, visit their website at https://www.multihousingnews.com.

About Asset Living

Founded in 1986, Asset Living ("Asset") is a Houston-based real estate management firm. With a growing portfolio that includes a multitude of properties across the nation, Asset provides services to a variety of clients that include property management, asset management, receivership, and investment services. Asset is a member of The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) and is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization (AMO). To learn more, please visit http://www.assetliving.com.

About Multi-Housing News

Multi-Housing News (MHN) is the leading integrated resource for executives and companies that own, invest in, develop, manage and/or market multifamily real estate. MHN reports on critical news, trends and issues in real estate markets across the U.S. as well as those that affect the industry nationally. MHN also offers marketing tips, case studies, executive interviews, data, guest columns from industry experts, as well as access to reports and data analysis from Yardi Matrix. MHN delivers timely, in-depth and authoritative analysis of industry news, as well as access to thought leaders' best practice strategies and proven business solutions.

