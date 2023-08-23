Asset Living Ranked No. 2 on Multi-Housing News' Top 50 Multifamily Property Management Firms of 2023

Showcasing remarkable growth and expansion through their investments in people, processes and technology, Asset Living remains one of the highest ranking multifamily property management firms in the nation.
HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the first-time, Asset Living claimed the No. 2 spot in Multi-Housing News' Top 50 Multifamily Property Management Firms of 2023. Multi-Housing News ("MHN") states, "Asset Living is among the fastest-growing companies on [the] list, with a footprint that jumped 27.2 percent between 2022 and 2021, and an even more impressive 54.6 percent between 2020 and 2021."
Making its inaugural appearance on these rankings, Asset Living's dedication to investing in its people, processes, and technology has propelled the company forward. These investments resulted in an organic growth of over 50,000 units in 2022, further solidifying Asset Living's presence in key markets and expanding its nationwide footprint.
"I attribute this ranking to the inimitable people, culture, and systems within our organization," said Asset Living CEO and President Ryan McGrath. "I hold an unshakable belief that the potential of this team knows no limits and I can't wait to see what we accomplish in the final stretch of 2023 and beyond."
The Top 50 Multifamily Property Management Firms of 2023 ranking utilized self-reported data for all firms based on growth, market share and property diversification. Positions were calculated using a weighted formula based on a variety of factors, including the total units under management, property operations (both owned and managed), and presence across property sectors.
About Asset Living
Founded in 1986, Asset Living ("Asset") is a Houston-based real estate management firm. With a growing portfolio that includes a multitude of properties across the nation, Asset provides services to a variety of clients that include property management, asset management, receivership, and investment services. Asset is a member of The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) and is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization (AMO). To learn more, please visit http://www.assetliving.com.
About Multi-Housing News
Multi-Housing News (MHN) is the leading integrated resource for executives and companies that own, invest in, develop, manage and/or market multifamily real estate. MHN reports on critical news, trends and issues in real estate markets across the U.S. as well as those that affect the industry nationally. MHN also offers marketing tips, case studies, executive interviews, data, guest columns from industry experts, as well as access to reports and data analysis from Yardi Matrix. MHN delivers timely, in-depth and authoritative analysis of industry news, as well as access to thought leaders' best practice strategies and proven business solutions.
