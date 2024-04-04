Asset Living Ranked No. 2 on National Multifamily Housing Council's 2024 Top 50 Managers List

"I attribute this ranking to the remarkable talent and leadership within our organization," stated Ryan McGrath, CEO and president of Asset Living. Post this

Asset Living's rise in the rankings follows a significant year for the company after strategically acquiring three real estate management companies in 2023, expanding its portfolio to $55 billion in assets under management (now comprised of more than 285,000 units across the U.S.). In addition, the company unveiled its centralized business intelligence platform to help improve all aspects of the company's operations from enhancing client performance to optimizing business growth and streamlining overall portfolio management.

"As we commemorate 38 years of property management leadership later this month, I'm excited about the journey ahead for the Asset Living team. From enriching the resident experience to solidifying our position as the most trusted partner in real estate, our commitment to quality service remains steadfast," says McGrath.

This year marks the 35th edition of the NMHC Top 50 lists. All apartment owners, managers, developers, builders and syndicators are invited to answer a survey questionnaire that asks about their prior year activities. Apartment owners, managers and syndicators are ranked based on their portfolio holdings (either owned or managed) as of January 1, 2024, while developers and builders are ranked based on the number of units started in 2023.

About Asset Living

Founded in 1986, Asset Living is a Houston-based real estate management firm. With a growing portfolio that includes a multitude of properties across the nation, Asset Living provides services to a variety of clients that include property management, asset management, receivership, and investment services. Asset is a member of The Institute of Real Estate Management and is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization. To learn more, please visit http://www.assetliving.com.

About The National Multifamily Housing Council

Based in Washington, D.C., the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) is where rental housers and suppliers come together to help meet America's housing needs by creating inclusive and resilient communities where people build their lives. We bring together the owners, managers, developers and suppliers who provide rental homes for 40 million Americans from every walk of life—including seniors, teachers, firefighters, healthcare workers, families with children and many others. NMHC provides a forum for leadership and advocacy that promotes thriving rental housing communities for all. For more information, contact NMHC at 202/974-2300, e-mail the Council at [email protected], or visit NMHC's Web site at http://www.nmhc.org.

