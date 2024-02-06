Asset Living Unveils Centralized Business Intelligence Platform, Pioneering Data-Driven Property Management

"One of our primary goals is to help scale Asset Living's fast-growing business in a sustainable way while simultaneously driving accountability for best-in-class property management performance," said Asset Living vice president of data and analytics, Codie Riggs. Post this

"One of our primary goals is to help scale Asset's fast-growing business in a sustainable way while simultaneously driving accountability for best-in-class property management performance. With our in-house data science team and the deployed tools and reporting, our clients and operating teams have access to insights that allow them to more effectively deliver the quality of results we strive for," says Asset Living vice president of data and analytics, Codie Riggs.

One of the most notable advantages of our BI platform is its capacity to consolidate a wealth of critical information into one centralized system. By aggregating our people data, property data, marketing data, and industry data, Asset Living has gained unparalleled insight into their multiple property portfolios and expanding management platform. This holistic view empowers Asset Living with the flexibility and nimbleness to visualize the business comprehensively, make informed decisions more rapidly, and swiftly deploy strategic initiatives, ultimately allowing us to better serve our clients and teams across the nation.

"This system is revolutionizing the way we manage both our client's properties and our business overall," said Riggs. "By consolidating all our data into one platform, we have gained a competitive edge in the property management industry. It allows us to identify and address issues more efficiently, make data-driven decisions and plan for future growth with unprecedented accuracy."

Here are some key areas and examples of where the platform has made a significant impact, representing just a glimpse into the broader transformation across Asset Living's business:

Hiring: Data and analytics capabilities integrated with Asset Living's talent management solutions have streamlined Asset's hiring process. Data has helped to identify when the company needs to increase recruiting efforts to hire for a specific position and minimize the time to fill openings.

Planning: Future planning has become more precise and data-informed, enabling the company to set clear objectives and strategies for expansion.

Transitions: Property transitions are made smoother by providing comprehensive insights into each property's unique needs and challenges while integrating with Asset's transitions management tools for cross-functional visibility.

Forecasting: Asset Living can combine multiple internal and external data sources to predict market trends and make informed decisions about property investments and management strategies.

New Business: Asset Living can confidently take on new business opportunities with the assurance that our data-driven approach will help lead to successful outcomes.

Asset Living's commitment to leveraging innovative technology underscores its dedication to providing the highest quality property management services to clients. The centralized BI platform has empowered Asset Living to raise the bar in the industry, delivering measurable improvements in efficiency, decision-making, and overall performance.

