Assets for Life Announces Collaboration with Property Expert Martin Roberts

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Martin to the AFL family. His deep expertise and enthusiasm for the property market resonates with our mission to empower investors, and we are honoured to work alongside him." Post this

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Martin to the AFL family," said Liam J Ryan, Co-founder of Assets for Life. "His deep expertise and enthusiasm for the property market resonates with our mission to empower investors, and we are honoured to work alongside him. Together, we're set to create impactful learning experiences that will benefit both seasoned and new investors alike."

Martin Roberts also shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: " When it comes to property, one of the most important ways you can stack things in your favour and enhance the chances of your success is by educating yourself like you would in any other profession. I'm delighted to be working alongside Assets for Life to offer a comprehensive property education pathway with all the additional support and mentoring you could need on your journey to achieving financial freedom through property."

As Assets for Life and Martin Roberts embark on this collaboration, attendees can look forward to event announcements, special presentations, and unique insights from one of the best in the business. This partnership underscores Assets for Life's commitment to providing its community with top-tier knowledge, resources, and access to industry leaders.

Stay tuned for further updates as we launch this dynamic new phase for Assets for Life and welcome Martin Roberts to the team!

About Assets for Life

Assets for Life is a property investment and education company. Assets for Life Ltd is a private company limited by shares registered in England and Wales, with registered number 09935286 and registered office located at Suite 105, Waterhouse Business Centre, 2 Cromar Way, Chelmsford, England, CM1 2QE. Assets for Life Ltd is registered with the Information Commissioner's Office, with registration number ZA280607.

Contact Us:

For further information on Assets for Life, please visit: www.assetsforlife.co.uk

Media Contact

Assets For Life, Assets For Life, 44 330 808 7706, [email protected], https://assetsforlife.co.uk/

SOURCE Assets For Life