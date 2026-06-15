Assets For Life Joins Forces with TV Property Stars Scarlette and Stuart Douglas

"We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Scarlette and Stuart. They are not only two of the most recognisable faces in UK property television, they genuinely care about helping people succeed, and that is exactly what we are about." Post this

Since then, the pair have co-hosted George Clarke's Flipping Fast and launched their own hit series, Worst House on the Street, one of Channel 4's biggest success stories, commissioned for two further series. Their most recent programme, Can't Sell, Must Sell, regularly attracts more than one million viewers per episode.

Alongside their television work, the siblings continue to invest in and renovate their own property portfolio, bringing real-world experience rather than theory to the audiences they teach.

Liam Ryan, founder of Assets For Life, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Scarlette and Stuart. They are not only two of the most recognisable faces in UK property television, they genuinely care about helping people succeed, and that is exactly what we are about. Their hands-on experience and passion for making property accessible to everyone is a perfect fit for Assets For Life, and I cannot wait to see the impact we will make together."

For more than a decade, Assets For Life has helped thousands of investors build the knowledge, confidence and skills needed to achieve their financial goals through property. The partnership is an exciting opportunity for them to reach, educate and inspire even more people across the UK looking to build a better future through property.

Media Contact

Assets For Life, Assets For Life, 44 330 808 7706, [email protected], https://assetsforlife.co.uk

SOURCE Assets For Life