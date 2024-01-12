Assets of closed St. Camillus Medical Center will be sold at auction

Due to the closure of St. Camillus Medical Center, BidMed will host an online auction Jan. 17-18, 2024 to sell its assets. The private hospital opened in 2018 and filed for bankruptcy in 2023.
HURST, Texas, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BidMed LLC announced it will hold a two-day online auction to sell the assets of Saint Camillus Medical Center. Assets include medical equipment and supplies, surgical instrumentation, office furniture, and kitchen equipment. The two-day medical online auction will take place January 17-18, 2024, on BidMed's website http://www.bidmed.com/special-event/saint-Camillus. Registration is free and open now. Inspection of all equipment is available by appointment to registered buyers.
Saint Camillus Medical Center was conceived in 2016 as a private, physician driven hospital seeking to improve healthcare in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area. St. Camillus is owned by Physician Synergy Group and opened in 2018 as a state-of-the-art hospital, but challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, in part, led to the bankruptcy filing in 2023.
"Whether it is to upgrade medical technology or increase capacity to improve patient care, hospital liquidation auctions allow other healthcare facilities to purchase assets that may not have been attainable without the savings from purchasing used equipment. Every little bit helps because most U.S. hospitals operate in a negative or single digit margin," said Joanne Frogge, BidMed CEO.
A complete list of equipment for sale and details about the auction is available online at http://www.bidmed.com/special-event/saint-Camillus.
BidMed LLC (http://www.bidmed.com/) is a leader in the healthcare asset management industry, specializing in software and services for inventorying, managing, buying, and selling medical equipment. Powered by innovative technology and proprietary data, BidMed's services include medical asset valuations, inventory reconciliations, asset disposition and liquidations. BidMed is headquartered in Chicago, IL, and has worked with over 550 clients, including hospitals, surgery centers, transition/equipment planning companies, financial lending institutions, bankruptcy firms, and equipment manufacturers.
