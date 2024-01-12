Assets of closed St. Camillus Medical Center will be sold at auction

"Hospital liquidation auctions allow other healthcare facilities to purchase assets that may not have been attainable without the savings from purchasing used equipment" Post this

"Whether it is to upgrade medical technology or increase capacity to improve patient care, hospital liquidation auctions allow other healthcare facilities to purchase assets that may not have been attainable without the savings from purchasing used equipment. Every little bit helps because most U.S. hospitals operate in a negative or single digit margin," said Joanne Frogge, BidMed CEO.

A complete list of equipment for sale and details about the auction is available online at http://www.bidmed.com/special-event/saint-Camillus.

BidMed LLC (http://www.bidmed.com/) is a leader in the healthcare asset management industry, specializing in software and services for inventorying, managing, buying, and selling medical equipment. Powered by innovative technology and proprietary data, BidMed's services include medical asset valuations, inventory reconciliations, asset disposition and liquidations. BidMed is headquartered in Chicago, IL, and has worked with over 550 clients, including hospitals, surgery centers, transition/equipment planning companies, financial lending institutions, bankruptcy firms, and equipment manufacturers.

