Assets of Urban Food Market in Tallahassee Florida to Be Auctioned

Wiregrass Auction Group, Inc. has been engaged to facilitate the liquidation of the Urban Food Market's assets in preparation for new tenants occupying that space. The sale is being conducted as an Online-Only Auction by the Thomasville, Georgia based Auction Firm.

Mark L Manley, President of Wiregrass Auction Group, announced that the Auction would feature over 1000 lots, including top quality restaurant equipment and furnishings. "When the previous owners built out Urban Food Market, they spared no expense in equipping it with high end restaurant equipment and furnishings. Despite being closed several years, these items are still in great condition, with many in like new condition. Manley further stated, "This auction is going to be a great opportunity for new and existing food establishments to buy items at their price."

Established in 2016, Wiregrass Auction Group has emerged as a leader in Auction services throughout the Southeastern United States. This Auction is a significant opportunity for restaurant owners, investors, and food enthusiasts alike to own a piece of Tallahassee's culinary heritage.

For detailed information about this auction and to view a complete list of items being sold, please visit WiregrassAuctionGroup.com.

Media Contact

Mark L Manley, Wiregrass Auction Group, Inc., 1 (229) 891-1377, [email protected], https://www.wiregrassauctiongroup.com

SOURCE Wiregrass Auction Group, Inc.