Assignment-Free Training - Cultivating a Training-Positive Mindset, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, delve into improved training outcomes by moving from a traditional compliance program to a learner-driven training culture. Attendees will gain insights into recommendations for improving learning and development (L&D) and quality culture. The featured speakers will discuss how to shift from mandatory push training to self-enrollment. The speakers will share training strategies to ensure readiness for inspection and lessons learned during the training transformation process.
TORONTO, ON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover this informative webinar delving into improved training outcomes by moving from a traditional compliance program to a learner-driven training culture. Better approaches are needed when managing the typical challenges of getting users to complete training on time, facing compliance risk and trying to scale with businesses.
The featured speakers will share how they developed a new program that cultivated a training-positive mindset. They will share how to:
- Exceed training completions with self-enrollment and creative content
- Establish training beyond compliance for professional growth
- Leverage a comprehensive training and content solution to automate delivery and ensure inspection readiness
- Create use cases for building a training program
Join this webinar to receive actionable recommendations and strategies to help improve training programs and outcomes.
Join Grace DaFonseca, JD, Quality Operations Manager, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC; Mark Lafferty, Director, eLearning Strategy, Veeva Systems; and Elizabeth Burger, Senior Manager, Training Strategy, Veeva Systems, for the live webinar on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Assignment-Free Training – Cultivating a Training-Positive Mindset.
