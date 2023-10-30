Assistance for American Indian and Alaska Native Producers to Apply for USDA Discrimination Financial Assistance Program

"Applying for financial assistance is not just about securing support," said Kari Jo Lawrence, IAC's Chief Executive Officer. "It's about empowering Native producers and ensuring they are recognized for their contributions in agriculture." Post this

IAC is encouraging all Native producers to apply who believe they experienced discrimination by USDA-FSA loan programs before January 1, 2021. To facilitate the application process, USDA is offering multiple submission methods, including digital applications through an online portal, or traditional hardcopy submissions via mail or hand-delivery to regional processing centers, however, producers are strongly encouraged to use the online portal, when possible, to ensure a smooth and error-free submission process.

Due to the time-consuming nature of submitting an application, IAC is offering in-person events and virtual informational sessions for Native producers nationwide. "Applying for financial assistance is not just about securing support," said Kari Jo Lawrence, IAC's Chief Executive Officer. "It's about empowering Native producers and ensuring they are recognized for their contributions in agriculture."

IAC will host a virtual information session on Tuesday October 31, 2023, at 3:00 pm CST. For more information about upcoming events and how to submit a DFAP application visit https://bit.ly/USDA-DFAP.

The Intertribal Agriculture Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1987 to pursue and promote the conservation, development, and use of land-based agricultural resources vital to the economic and social well-being of American Indian/Alaska Native peoples. To learn more about IAC, visit indianag.org.

