Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel L. Levine, M.D., Dr. Chelsea Clinton, Kohl's, to Speak at 2023 America's Healthiest Schools Leaders Summit, October 13-14

School representatives to be recognized in Washington, D.C. for extraordinary contributions to student, staff, and family health

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Alliance for a Healthier Generation, the nation's preeminent children's health organization, announced details for the upcoming annual America's Healthiest Schools Leaders Summit (Leaders Summit) to be held on October 13-14 in Washington, D.C. The event will begin with a land acknowledgement led by Kelley Klor, a citizen of Cherokee Nation who also works for the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries, and Museums, as well as opening remarks from Dr. Chelsea Clinton and American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown on the critical role of educators and school staff as agents of change and impact in equitable whole child health. Programming will include fireside chats and community discussions on strategies to promote youth mental wellness and resiliency; building school-community collaborations for collective impact; and the intersectionality of technology, belonging, connection, and innovation.

In addition, as part of the program Healthier Generation will showcase the important role corporations play in improving the lives of our nation's children by presenting the Healthier Generation Corporate Hero Award. At this year's Leaders Summit, Kohl's will be honored as the 2023 Healthier Generation Corporate Hero for its service and commitment to children's health and specifically for its cornerstone collaboration with Healthier Generation, "Kohl's Healthy at Home," which has impacted eight million families since its inception in 2019.

The Leaders Summit will host hundreds of representatives from schools across the country who were instrumental in distinguishing their campus among the 2023 America's Healthiest Schools, Healthier Generation's annual recognition program that honors schools for adopting best practices to advance the physical, mental, and social-emotional health of their staff and students. School attendees represent the most-recognized awardees in four or more topic areas of the prestigious award program.

Participants in past Leaders Summits include President William J. Clinton, Senator Cory Booker, Kevin Concannon (U.S. Dept. of Agriculture), Charles Milam (U.S. Dept. of Defense), Michelle Kwan (U.S Ambassador to Belize) and Nike (previous Corporate Hero Awardee).

Sponsors for the 2023 America's Healthiest Schools Leaders Summit include Harmony SEL at National University, Kaiser Permanente, and Kohl's.

About Alliance for a Healthier Generation

Alliance for a Healthier Generation is a leading children's health organization that advances equitable whole child health. Driven by our passion to ensure that every mind, every body, and every young person is healthy and ready to succeed, our work has reached over 31 million young people and 54,000 schools across the country. To learn more and help make a difference, visit HealthierGeneration.org and join us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

