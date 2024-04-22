Assisted Living at the Meadowlands Celebrates Community Service and Collaboration

"Our commitment to service goes beyond the walls of Meadowlands. It's about enriching the broader community which in turn enhances the lives of our residents. The outpouring of support from our community during these events truly embodies the spirit of giving and togetherness that we cherish here." Post this

The residents at Meadowlands also actively participate in "Helping Hands," a service project group that undertakes monthly initiatives. In March, the group assembled 12 Easter Baskets for children at Turning Point Women's Shelter, aiding mothers and children escaping domestic violence. April saw the residents putting together "birthday boxes" for the local Salvation Army to ensure that families visiting the food pantry could celebrate birthdays with a special cake.

In addition to these philanthropic efforts, Meadowlands has fostered strong community ties through appreciation events. The recent "Police Appreciation Day" and the annual Street Department breakfast highlight the community's respect and gratitude towards local law enforcement and municipal workers, promoting a sense of unity and mutual appreciation.

Kristie Nunn, Executive Director of Assisted Living at the Meadowlands, reflected on the impact of these initiatives, stating, "Our commitment to service goes beyond the walls of Meadowlands. It's about enriching the broader community which in turn enhances the lives of our residents. The outpouring of support from our community during these events truly embodies the spirit of giving and togetherness that we cherish here."

It's noteworthy that during 2023, Assisted Living at the Meadowlands achieved a deficiency-free survey, emphasizing our commitment to the highest standards of care and service. This achievement mirrors our dedication to excellence not only in service but in all aspects of our operations.

Assisted Living at the Meadowlands remains dedicated to enriching the lives of its residents through active participation in community service, and we continue to seek new opportunities to support and engage with our local community.

For more information about our programs and how we contribute to improving community life, please visit assistedlivingatthemeadowlands.com or call (636) 978-3600.

About Assisted Living at the Meadowlands

Located in O'Fallon, Missouri, Assisted Living at the Meadowlands offers a vibrant and nurturing environment tailored for seniors, combining comprehensive care with a rich variety of activities to ensure a fulfilling lifestyle. Dining is a key feature, with all-day open dining and a private dining room for family gatherings, alongside a packed Life Enrichment Calendar of events, shopping outings, and social gatherings. Accommodations range from private to companion suites, all equipped with essential amenities like cable, wireless internet, and transportation services to facilitate independence and connectivity. Meadowlands is more than just a living facility; it's a community dedicated to providing an enriching, fulfilling, and caring environment for all our residents.

Media Contact

Janet Davis, Meridian Senior Living, 1 7036748310, [email protected], https://meridiansenior.com/

Kristie Nunn, Assisted Living at the Meadowlands, 1 636.978.3600, [email protected], http://assistedlivingatthemeadowlands.com

SOURCE Meridian Senior Living