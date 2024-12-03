Assisted Living Residents Challenge Stereotypes with Theater Play Performance, "Falling Rain"

Elder Ashram, an assisted living community in Oakland, California announces their first preview of "Falling Rain" a theatrical performance written and performed by residents incorporating storytelling, comedy sketches, poetry, and improvisation. Falling Rain will Debut on December 8 at 3pm and continue through January 31.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elder Ashram is a senior care community founded by Ami Champaneri and Nader Shabahangi serving a unique approach to Alzheimer's and Dementia care. Shabahangi states, "We want to replace the diagnostic label of dementia with the everyday word and concept of forgetfulness. Rather than simply a disease, forgetfulness has purpose and meaning; rather than people simply in need of our care, people with forgetfulness can teach us about life and living."

The Prana Drama workshop introduced by Champaneri in 2022 highlights the numerous accomplishments of each resident and offers a creative outlet where members can find new meaning and purpose through creating dialogue, expressing emotions, scene enactment and developing new relationships through play. Champaneri states, " We understand that a non-pathologizing, non-judgmental attitude towards people in need of help is as important for care to take place as is skill and expertise."

Ashram residents have been planning and rehearsing for their debut of "Falling Rain" which will offer unique performances written by residents including, "Bruno the Brontosaurus," "Over the Rainbow," and "All Powerful," which features a psychic character who takes calls from people all over the universe. Another sketch involves two sisters who are on the run from the law and joins a jazz band. Director Ariel Rose-Brown, a student from the The California Institute of Integral Studies states, "Some of our goals for this project is to foster greater connectedness with others in the community, promote cognitive stimulation and allow members to experience a sense of joy and achievement."

Elder Ashram is a senior care community founded in 2020 by Ami Champaneri and Nader Shabahangi serving a unique approach to Alzheimer's and Dementia care. Along with their vibrant engagement workshops, they also offer 24 hour nursing care support, respite care, diabetic support, Parkinson's care, medication management, a specialized nutritional program, and hospice care.

"Elder Ashram is committed to providing care that addresses the social, spiritual and physical needs of assisted living, where residents feel empowered and feel they are part of a community," says Ami Champaneri.

Nader R. Shabahangi, Ph.D., received his doctorate from Stanford University and is a licensed psychotherapist. He founded the non-profit organization Eldership Academy with the purpose of training psychotherapists in a multicultural, humanistic approach to counseling and to provide affordable therapy services to the many diverse groups living in the San Francisco Bay Area. He also developed an innovative Gerontological Wellness Program in order to provide emotional support and mental health care services for the elderly.

The concept of Seva introduced by Champaneri highlights a person's unique talent or skill. "Seva allows our residents to feel they have meaning and purpose in their lives. Our residents contribute to services such as gardening, leading exercise classes, hosting book clubs, sharing poetry, and cooking for the community."

Elder Ashram approaches assisted living care with an ashram retreat based philosophy that highlights community building where residents may immerse themselves in personal growth practices and may find new purpose in their lives.

For information, visit www.elderashram.com.

