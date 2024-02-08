Assisting Hands Arlington Heights Receives 2024 Best of Home Care® – Top 100 Leader in Experience Award from HCP, Acknowledged Among the Top Home Care Providers in North America.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arlington Heights – Assisting Hands Home Care announced today that it received the distinguished 2024 Best of Home Care –Top 100 Leader in Experience Award from HCP, the leading firm in experience management for post-acute care. The Top 100 Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by HCP and is only awarded to 100 home care businesses in North America. Recipients must consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Top 100 Leader in Experience Award recipient, Assisting Hands Arlington Heights is recognized among the very best home care providers participating in the nationwide HCP Experience Management Program.

This accomplishment demonstrates Assisting Hands' long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of Assisting Hands clients and employees were interviewed each month by HCP. Over a 12-month period, Assisting Hands received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, and more. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from HCP, the Assisting Hands management team set goals to reach the highest level of Experience possible.

"The Arlington Heights community deserves the very best and our care team has been working hard for them since 2016. We aim to do just a little better each day and are honored and excited to have received this national distinction for the first time!" - Daniellah Salario, Owner, Assisting Hands Arlington Heights

The Best of Home Care – Top 100 Leader in Experience Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. HCP believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.

"At HCP, our mission is to help post-acute care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations; ultimately improving outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum," says Todd Austin, President of HCP. "When we see agencies like Assisting Hands that have so effectively provided outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we're on the right track. Assisting Hands has worked extremely hard to prioritize high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn't gone unnoticed. This award allows them to show proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers."

To find out more about Assisting Hands' commitment to experience, please visit http://www.assistinghands.com/arlingtonheights or call (847) 908-1525

About Assisting Hands Home Care

Assisting Hands® is a home care company that offers highly personalized in-home care to meet the needs of our clients. Assisting Hands Home Care® grew out of a desire to provide senior home care and other non-medical health care at home, with the option that most people prefer – to remain independent, safe and comfortable in their own homes.

About HCP

HCP's vision is to partner with the long-term and post-acute care industry, providing mission-critical applications to improve outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum, enabling the delivery of exceptional experiences. HCP offers RN-developed training, satisfaction surveys, hiring and reputation management tools designed to help you become the best employer and provider in your area—and make sure everyone knows about it. Known industry-wide for its Benchmarking Report and Best of Home Care awards, HCP is redefining the future of post-acute care. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.

Media Contact

Daniellah Salario, Assisting Hands Arlington Heights, (847) 908-1525, [email protected], https://assistinghands.com/2/illinois/arlingtonheights/

SOURCE Assisting Hands Arlington Heights