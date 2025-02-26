Assisting Hands Home Care Opens New Location in Chicago, IL

Assisting Hands Chicago North, a home care provider that serves seniors and adults throughout the north side of Chicago, recently opened their new office in the Ravenswood neighborhood of Chicago, IL.

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assisting Hands Chicago North is a new Assisting Hands Home Care franchise that provides in-home care services for seniors and adults throughout the north side of Chicago, IL. They recently opened their new office at 4311 N Ravenswood Ave, Suite 100 Office 109 in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood. From this location, Assisting Hands Chicago North can effectively serve seniors and adults with quality home care services in Ravenswood as well as the surrounding Chicago neighborhoods including Portage Park, Irving Park, Lake View, and Edgewater.

Assisting Hands Chicago North is owned by Marie Mactal and Peter Sotos who are dedicated to providing the care and support seniors and adults need to ensure their comfort, safety, and independence at home. Marie previously spent 20 years in legal advising and takes a meticulous approach to ensure the highest standard of care for their clients while Peter spent 18 years in customer service and can build trusting relationships to deliver personalized support. Together, Marie and Peter are committed to providing compassionate care and creating a nurturing environment that allows seniors to thrive while ensuring they feel secure, valued, and supported.

Assisting Hands Chicago North is on a mission to provide seniors and adults who need home care in the north Chicago neighborhoods with high-quality, personalized home care that accommodates their unique needs and gives their families peace of mind.

About Assisting Hands Chicago North

Assisting Hands Chicago North provides compassionate, dependable home care services that allow seniors and adults who require care and support at home to live with dignity and independence. They take a client-centered approach to understand the unique needs of each care recipient so they can form and implement a care plan that promotes their comfort, safety, and independence. Their home care services include assistance with personal care activities as well as help with household tasks to create a nurturing environment. The home care services provided by Assisting Hands Chicago North extend to seniors, adults with disabilities, and those with dementia and other chronic conditions to help them maintain their independence and quality of life.

For more information about the home care services provided by Assisting Hands Chicago North, visit https://assistinghands.com/127/illinois/chicagonorth/

