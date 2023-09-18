Assisting Hands Home Care Opens New Location in The Villages, Florida

Assisting Hands Home Care opened a new location to serve The Villages, Florida area with professional home care services.

THE VILLAGES, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assisting Hands Home Care opened their newest location in The Villages, Florida. The new office is located at 8564 Co Rd 466 #205, The Villages, FL. The Assisting Hands The Villages team will be under the management of Adam Skolnik and Linda Slonik. Inspired by their personal journey, Adam and Linda decided to open Assisting Hands Home Care in memory of their mom, Naomi, with the vision to improve the experience of the elderly, the caregivers, and their families. They are dedicated to providing quality home care services and continuing education for their caregiving team.

The Need for Home Care

By 2024, an estimated 23.54% of residents in The Villages and the surrounding areas will be over the age of 65, a 12% increase in just a little over a decade. Many live well into their 80's, 90's and 100's, requiring assistance with chronic conditions such as arthritis, dementia, and loss of mobility. Over 90% of older adults prefer to age in place, making in-home care services one of the most in-demand services in our nation.

"We want to give people with a passion to help an avenue to make a positive difference in someone else's life. Caregivers who work with the elderly, and disabled, or offer respite care for families, work diligently to take care of their clients. As experienced local business owners and caregivers, we offer our employees hands-on training, competitive pay, and flexible schedules to maintain work/life balance. We strive for all clients, and caregivers, to always be treated with respect, kindness, and dignity."

-Adam and Linda Skolnik

About Assisting Hands Home Care

Assisting Hands Home Care provides quality home care services to assist senior citizens and people with disabilities throughout The Villages, Lady Lake, Oxford, Wildwood, Leesburg, Ocala, FL, and the surrounding areas. The mission of Assisting Hands is to help seniors to age comfortably and independently in their own homes through caregiving services.

Their caregivers are highly trained and carefully screened to ensure they have the skills and compassionate approach to provide effective care. Their elderly care services include Alzheimer's Care, post-operative care, post-surgery recovery assistance, and non-medical home health care.

Call Assisting Hands in The Villages at (352) 758-4512 or visit [https://assistinghands.com/112/florida/thevillages/ __title__ https://assistinghands.com/112/florida/thevillages/ to learn more about their services.

