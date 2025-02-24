Assisting Hands® Palm Beach Honored with 2025 Caring Super Star Award

We are deeply committed to enhancing the quality of life for our clients, and this recognition from Caring.com reinforces our ongoing mission to provide exceptional care. Post this

"Receiving the 2025 Caring Super Star Award is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering compassionate and personalized in-home care," said Marina Ramírez-Pesquera, Owner of Assisting Hands® Palm Beach. "We are deeply committed to enhancing the quality of life for our clients, and this recognition from Caring.com reinforces our ongoing mission to provide exceptional care."

Assisting Hands® Palm Beach offers a wide range of in-home care services designed to support seniors and adults with disabilities in maintaining their independence and comfort at home. Services include companionship, meal preparation, medication reminders, shopping and errands, light housekeeping, and personal care assistance.

For more information about Assisting Hands® Palm Beach and their award-winning services, please visit https://assistinghands.com/34/florida/palmbeach/.

About Assisting Hands® Home Care

Assisting Hands® Home Care offers professional in-home health care services, allowing clients to remain safely and comfortably in their own homes. Their services support the individual's choices and preferences to maintain their dignity and independence. Assisting Hands® emphasizes exceptional customer service and highly personalized in-home care to meet the needs of their clients.

Based in West Palm Beach, FL, Assisting Hands® Palm Beach proudly serves clients from Boynton Beach to Jupiter, including BallenIsles, North Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Royal Palm Beach, Singer Island, Wellington, West Palm Beach, FL, and the surrounding areas in Palm Beach County.

