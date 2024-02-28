Assisting Hands® Palm Beach Receives 2024 Best of Home Care® - Leader in Experience Award

Assisting Hands Home Care - Palm Beach County ("Assisting Hands® Palm Beach") announced today that it received the distinguished 2024 Best of Home Care –Leader in Experience Award from HCP. The Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by HCP and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assisting Hands Home Care - Palm Beach County ("Assisting Hands® Palm Beach") announced today that it received the distinguished 2024 Best of Home Care –Leader in Experience Award from HCP, the leading firm in experience management for post-acute care. The Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by HCP and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Experience, Assisting Hands® Palm Beach is now recognized among the top 10% of home care providers participating in the nationwide HCP Experience Management Program.
This accomplishment demonstrates Assisting Hands® Palm Beach's long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of Assisting Hands® Palm Beach's clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by HCP. Over a 12-month period, Assisting Hands® Palm Beach received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, and more. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from HCP, the Assisting Hands® Palm Beach management team set goals to reach the highest level of Experience possible.
"For us, this award isn't just a recognition; it shows the genuine care and compassion we bring to every client we serve. It reminds us of the real impact we have on people's lives, right in the comfort of their own homes." says Marina Ramírez-Pesquera, President of Assisting Hands® Palm Beach.
The Best of Home Care – Leader in Experience Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. HCP believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.
"At HCP, our mission is to help post-acute care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations; ultimately improving outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum," says Todd Austin, President of HCP. "When we see agencies like Assisting Hands® Palm Beach that have so effectively provided outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we're on the right track. Assisting Hands® Palm Beach has worked extremely hard to prioritize high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn't gone unnoticed. This award allows them to show proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers."
To find out more about Assisting Hands® Palm Beach's commitment to experience, please visit https://assistinghands.com/34/florida/palmbeach/ or call (561) 829-3080.
About Assisting Hands® Palm Beach
Assisting Hands® Palm Beach was founded in 2012 and its mission is to offer clients personalized non-medical home care and support services, assisting the elderly, disabled and others needing assistance to maintain quality of life.
About HCP
HCP's vision is to partner with the long-term and post-acute care industry, providing mission-critical applications to improve outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum, enabling the delivery of exceptional experiences. HCP offers RN-developed training, satisfaction surveys, hiring and reputation management tools designed to help you become the best employer and provider in your area—and make sure everyone knows about it. Known industry-wide for its Benchmarking Report and Best of Home Care awards, HCP is redefining the future of post-acute care. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.
