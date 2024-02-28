Assisting Hands® Palm Beach Receives 2024 Best of Home Care® - Leader in Experience Award

"For us, this award isn't just a recognition; it shows the genuine care and compassion we bring to every client we serve. It reminds us of the real impact we have on people's lives, right in the comfort of their own homes." Post this

"For us, this award isn't just a recognition; it shows the genuine care and compassion we bring to every client we serve. It reminds us of the real impact we have on people's lives, right in the comfort of their own homes." says Marina Ramírez-Pesquera, President of Assisting Hands® Palm Beach.

The Best of Home Care – Leader in Experience Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. HCP believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.

"At HCP, our mission is to help post-acute care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations; ultimately improving outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum," says Todd Austin, President of HCP. "When we see agencies like Assisting Hands® Palm Beach that have so effectively provided outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we're on the right track. Assisting Hands® Palm Beach has worked extremely hard to prioritize high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn't gone unnoticed. This award allows them to show proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers."

To find out more about Assisting Hands® Palm Beach's commitment to experience, please visit https://assistinghands.com/34/florida/palmbeach/ or call (561) 829-3080.

About Assisting Hands® Palm Beach

Assisting Hands® Palm Beach was founded in 2012 and its mission is to offer clients personalized non-medical home care and support services, assisting the elderly, disabled and others needing assistance to maintain quality of life.

About HCP

HCP's vision is to partner with the long-term and post-acute care industry, providing mission-critical applications to improve outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum, enabling the delivery of exceptional experiences. HCP offers RN-developed training, satisfaction surveys, hiring and reputation management tools designed to help you become the best employer and provider in your area—and make sure everyone knows about it. Known industry-wide for its Benchmarking Report and Best of Home Care awards, HCP is redefining the future of post-acute care. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.

