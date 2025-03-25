Associate at The Arbors of Bedford Assisted Living Community Receives Benchmark's Annual Compassionate Caregiver Award

"Mimi embraces everyone as family. She listens intently, communicates with residents in the way she knows is needed, and educates families to help them understand the disease and make their interactions with family members as meaningful as possible." -Shannon Bernier, executive director, The Arbors Post this

"Dementia can be a very difficult disease for individuals to come to terms with and they often struggle to connect with their loved one," said Shannon Bernier, executive director of The Arbors of Bedford. "Mimi embraces everyone as family. She listens intently, communicates with residents in the way she knows is needed, and educates families to help them understand the disease and make their interactions with family members as meaningful as possible. Our families see the positive impact Mimi has on our residents, often under some of the most difficult circumstances. They gravitate to her because they respect and trust her expertise."

Each year, Benchmark asks their residents and families to nominate a caregiver to be honored. Over 400 nominations were submitted this year, including from Michelle Rosenthal, whose mother is a resident of The Arbors, and Allan Palmer, whose mother also lived at The Arbors.

"I was so impressed with Mimi and decided very quickly that The Arbors was the place for my mom," said Rosenthal. "Despite not being verbal for a while, there were moments when she would just say 'thank you' or even 'I love you" to Mimi. I know there is comfort in that for her as I know there is for me."

After experiencing a rocky road with dementia associated behaviors, the Palmers too found The Arbors and nervously moved their mom in. "Mimi made it happen right away, and it was just beautiful from there on out. Mimi was always taking care of her and they soon became the best of friends," said Allan Palmer.

Almonor has cared for people with memory loss professionally for over 20 years. As a child in Haiti, she cared for her mother and grandmother before their passing. After that, she took it upon herself to raise her sister and later dedicated her life to serving others. She sees her mother and grandmother in every resident she cares for.

"The compassion and care our associates exhibit daily is truly inspiring," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark. "Our annual awards gala is a time when we all can come together to celebrate the incredible work that our associates do every day to transform lives through human connection. I couldn't be more proud of this year's winners and all they've accomplished."

