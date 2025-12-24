Associated Announces Expansion and Relocation of Indianapolis Facility

"The new facility allows Associated to better serve our customers with increased capacity, efficiency and responsiveness." Post this

The expanded facility will allow Associated to increase operational capacity, improve service responsiveness and create a more efficient environment for its team. The additional space also supports continued growth in material handling solutions, warehouse automation and comprehensive service and training offerings.

"Our investment in a larger Indianapolis facility reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional value and service to our customers," said Tim Combs, President and CEO. "As one of our largest markets, Indianapolis has seen tremendous growth and this move gives us the room and resources needed to elevate our capabilities and continue supporting the evolving needs of our customers."

The relocation is expected to be completed by May 2026. During the transition, customers can expect uninterrupted service and full support from the Associated team.

Associated looks forward to welcoming customers, partners, and team members to the new facility and will share additional details as the move progresses.

About Associated

Associated is a leader in material handling solutions, warehouse automation, and equipment service, dedicated to helping customers optimize productivity, safety, and operational efficiency. As a proud member of The Raymond Corporation family, Associated delivers integrated solutions backed by industry-leading expertise and support.

Media Contact

Debbie Tworek, Associated, 1 6305883572, [email protected], www.associated-solutions.com

