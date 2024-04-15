Associated Announces Expansion with Opening of New Solutions & Support Center and Corporate Headquarters in Illinois

Associated announces expansion with the opening of new Central Region Solutions & Support Center and Corporate Headquarters in Illinois.

WARRENVILLE, Ill., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Associated, a leader in Material Handling Solutions and Equipment is thrilled to announce their expansion with the opening of two new locations in Illinois. This strategic move not only emphasizes Associated's commitment to growth but also aims to better serve their valued customers by doubling their footprint in the Chicagoland market.

Associated's newly acquired 160,500 square foot industrial space in Hanover Park, IL will serve as their Central Region Solutions & Support Center. This Solutions and Support Center will house their robust warehouse operation as well as material handling equipment sales, service, parts, training and rental functions. It is located at 6450 Muirfield Drive, Hanover Park, IL 60133.

Their 18,000 square foot office space in Warrenville, IL will become their new Corporate Headquarters. It is located at 4101 Winfield Road, Suite 300, Warrenville, IL 60555.

"With the opening of our new locations, we are excited to strengthen our relationship with existing clients and forge new partnerships" said Tim Combs, Associated's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This expansion aligns with our mission to provide exceptional products, solutions and support. It demonstrates our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

About Associated: Founded in 1960, Associated provides a single-source solution covering the manufacture, design, integration, and service of your equipment—everything from forklifts and conveyors to automation and pallet handling systems. Associated has the ability to enhance the efficiency, reliability, and productivity of your operation with the most complete intralogistics capabilities in the industry. Associated is an Authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center. For more information visit www.associated-solutions.com

