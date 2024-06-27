Associated Announces Expansion with Opening of New Solutions & Support Center in Minnesota

WARRENVILLE, Ill., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Associated, a leader in Material Handling Solutions and Equipment has expanded their presence in Minnesota with the opening of a new location. This strategic move highlights Associated's commitment to growth and aims to enhance customer service by doubling their presence in the Twin Cities market.

The newly acquired 38,000 square foot industrial space in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota will serve as Associated's West Region Solutions & Support Center. This Solutions and Support Center will house their robust warehouse operation as well as material handling equipment sales, service, parts, training and rental functions. It is located at 8210 Courthouse Blvd, Suite 100, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077.

"We are excited to deepen the relationships we have with our current customers and form new partnerships in the Twin Cities market" said Tim Combs, Associated's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This expansion aligns with our mission evolve with the needs of our customers and deliver exceptional products, solutions, and support."

About Associated: Founded in 1960, Associated provides a single-source solution covering the manufacture, design, integration, and service of your equipment—everything from forklifts and conveyors to automation and pallet handling systems. Associated has the ability to enhance the efficiency, reliability, and productivity of your operation with the most complete intralogistics capabilities in the industry. Associated is an Authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center. For more information visit www.associated-solutions.com

