Associated Announces Mike Gainor as New President & CEO Effective April 1, 2026

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Associated is proud to announce that Mike Gainor, the company's current Executive Vice President, has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2026. Gainor will succeed President & CEO Tim Combs, who will retire after an extraordinary career marked by impactful leadership and years of dedicated service across his time with Associated and within The Raymond Corporation.
Gainor brings more than two decades of experience in the material handling industry, along with a proven track record of strategic growth, operational excellence and people-focused leadership. As Executive Vice President, he has played a critical role in expanding Associated's footprint, strengthening customer relationships and driving innovation across the organization.
"Mike has demonstrated exceptional vision, integrity and commitment throughout his career," said Combs. "He understands our culture, our customers and the future of this industry. I couldn't be more confident in the continued success of Associated under his leadership."
During Combs' distinguished tenure, his steady leadership and forward-thinking approach helped broaden our capabilities and strengthen the solutions we deliver to customers. He championed new offerings, supported service enhancements and influenced initiatives that will benefit the organization well into the future.
"I am honored and excited to step into this role," said Gainor. "Tim has built an incredible legacy and I look forward to working with our exceptional team to build on that foundation and continue delivering world-class solutions and service to our customers."
Combs will remain engaged through the transition period to ensure a smooth handoff.
About Associated
Associated is a leader in material handling solutions, warehouse automation and equipment service, dedicated to helping customers optimize productivity, safety and operational efficiency. As a proud member of The Raymond Corporation family, Associated delivers integrated solutions backed by industry-leading expertise and support.
