Associated Announces Mike Gainor as New President & CEO Effective April 1, 2026

"I look forward to building on that foundation and continuing to deliver world-class solutions for our customers." - Mike Gainor

"Mike has demonstrated exceptional vision, integrity and commitment throughout his career," said Combs. "He understands our culture, our customers and the future of this industry. I couldn't be more confident in the continued success of Associated under his leadership."

During Combs' distinguished tenure, his steady leadership and forward-thinking approach helped broaden our capabilities and strengthen the solutions we deliver to customers. He championed new offerings, supported service enhancements and influenced initiatives that will benefit the organization well into the future.

"I am honored and excited to step into this role," said Gainor. "Tim has built an incredible legacy and I look forward to working with our exceptional team to build on that foundation and continue delivering world-class solutions and service to our customers."

Combs will remain engaged through the transition period to ensure a smooth handoff.

Associated is a leader in material handling solutions, warehouse automation and equipment service, dedicated to helping customers optimize productivity, safety and operational efficiency. As a proud member of The Raymond Corporation family, Associated delivers integrated solutions backed by industry-leading expertise and support.

Debbie Tworek, Associated, 1 6305883572, [email protected], www.associated-solutions.com

