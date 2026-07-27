Associated Donates Raymond Walkie Pallet Truck to Lakeshore CAP to Support Community Services in Manitowoc

"We are honored to support Lakeshore CAP's mission with equipment that will help them serve even more individuals and families" Post this

The donated Raymond Walkie Pallet Truck will assist staff with transporting materials throughout the facility, allowing the organization to work more efficiently while continuing to serve community members in need.

"At Associated, we believe strong communities are built through partnerships and service," said Mike Gainor, President & Chief Executive Officer of Associated. "Organizations like Lakeshore CAP make a meaningful difference every day by helping people build brighter futures. We are honored to support their mission with equipment that will help them serve even more individuals and families."

Colleen Homb, Executive Director, Lakeshore CAP, expressed appreciation for the donation.

"This Raymond Walkie Pallet Truck will make a meaningful impact on our daily operations by helping our team safely and efficiently move the supplies our programs depend on. We are incredibly grateful to Associated for investing in our mission and helping us better serve our community."

Supporting organizations that strengthen local communities is an important part of Associated's commitment to giving back. By partnering with organizations like Lakeshore CAP, Associated is proud to help expand access to the resources and services that improve lives across Wisconsin.

About Lakeshore CAP

Lakeshore CAP is a nonprofit Community Action Program that has served Wisconsin communities since 1966. The organization provides programs and services focused on housing, food assistance, education, family support, financial stability and community development throughout Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties. Its vision is to foster stable, vibrant, poverty-free communities where every person has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

About Associated

Associated is a leader in material handling solutions, warehouse automation, and equipment service, dedicated to helping customers optimize productivity, safety, and operational efficiency. As a proud member of The Raymond Corporation family, Associated delivers integrated solutions backed by industry-leading expertise and support.

Media Contact

Debbie Tworek, Associated, 1 6305883572, [email protected], www.associated-solutions.com

SOURCE Associated