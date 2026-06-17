Associated Earns Prestigious 2026 Raymond Dealer of Distinction Award

Associated Recognized Among Raymond's Top Performing Solutions & Support Centers

WARRENVILLE, Ill., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Associated is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the prestigious 2026 Dealer of Distinction Award from The Raymond Corporation, a leading global provider of material handling products, automation technologies and intelligent intralogistics solutions.

The Dealer of Distinction Award is presented annually to Raymond Solutions & Support Centers that demonstrate exceptional performance across a broad range of operational and customer-focused categories. Award criteria includes performance in sales, service, parts, rentals, leasing, continuous improvement, power solutions and intralogistics solutions.

"This recognition reflects the dedication, expertise and commitment demonstrated by our team every day," said Mike Gainor, President & CEO. "We are honored to be recognized among Raymond's top-performing Solutions & Support Centers. This achievement is a testament to our associates' relentless focus on serving our customers and delivering innovative solutions that help them succeed."

The award reflects Associated's commitment to helping customers improve productivity, safety, and operational efficiency through innovative equipment, technology, and service solutions. This recognition further underscores the company's ongoing commitment to operational excellence, continuous improvement, and delivering industry-leading material handling, intralogistics, and customer support solutions throughout the markets it serves.

About Associated

Associated is a leader in material handling solutions, warehouse automation, and equipment service, dedicated to helping customers optimize productivity, safety, and operational efficiency. As a proud member of The Raymond Corporation family, Associated delivers integrated solutions backed by industry-leading expertise and support. For more information visit www.associated-solutions.com

Media Contact

Debbie Tworek, Associated, 1 6305883572, [email protected], www.associated-solutions.com

SOURCE Associated