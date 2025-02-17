Associated Launches New Dock & Door Solutions Department to Enhance Facility Efficiency and Safety

Associated, a leader in Material Handling Solutions and Equipment is proud to announce the launch of its Dock & Door Solutions department. This new division is dedicated to providing comprehensive loading dock and industrial door solutions, helping businesses improve efficiency, safety, and reliability in their operations.

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Associated, a leader in Material Handling Solutions and Equipment is proud to announce the launch of its Dock & Door Solutions department. This new division is dedicated to providing comprehensive loading dock and industrial door solutions, helping businesses improve efficiency, safety, and reliability in their operations.

Our expert team handles tasks such as setting up dock levelers, dock shelters, and industrial doors, as well as routine inspections and emergency repairs. With solutions customized to your specific needs, you achieve greater operational efficiency, reduced downtime, and guaranteed compliance with safety regulations.

"As supply chain and facility demands evolve, businesses need reliable, high-performance Dock and Door solutions to keep operations running smoothly," said Tim Combs, Associated's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With this new department, we are expanding our commitment to efficiency, safety, and high-quality service for our customers."

About Associated: Founded in 1960, Associated provides a single-source solution covering the manufacture, design, integration, and service of your equipment—everything from forklifts and conveyors to automation and pallet handling systems. Associated has the ability to enhance the efficiency, reliability, and productivity of your operation with the most complete intralogistics capabilities in the industry. Associated is an Authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center. For more information visit www.associated-solutions.com

