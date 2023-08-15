Associated Logistics Group Ranks No. 191 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2,824 Percent and also earns Top 100 3PL Recognition at the same time! Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

In addition to this Inc5000 recognition, Associated Logistics Group has also received recognition by Inbound Logistics magazine as a Top 100 3PL Provider. The combination of being fast growing while maintaining excellence of customer service is no coincidence because the customer service Associated Logistics Group provides is what is driving the growth.

"Inbound Logistics editors chose Associated Logistics Group as a 2023 Top 100 3PL Provider because it enabled logistics and supply chain excellence in 2023 by offering best-in-class solutions and demonstrating excellence in optimizing transportation, supply chain, and logistics operations." - Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics.

TOP 100 SELECTION METHODOLOGY

Inbound Logistics' Top 100 3PL Provider's list serves as a qualitative assessment of service providers we feel are best equipped to meet and surpass our audience's evolving outsourcing needs.

Distilling the Top 100 is never an easy task, and the process becomes increasingly difficult as more 3PLs enter the market and service providers from other functional areas develop value-added logistics capabilities.

Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the best logistics solutions providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to our audience's burgeoning global supply chain and logistics challenges.

IL editors selected this year's class of Top 100 3PLs from a pool of more than 300 companies. The service providers we selected are companies that, in the opinion of the editors of Inbound Logistics, offer the diverse operational capabilities and experience driving efficiency and operational excellence for today's demand-driven enterprises.

ABOUT INBOUND LOGISTICS

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to provide the information and solutions enabling companies of all sizes to become demand-driven enterprises by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Teo Rotstein, Associated Logistics Group, 1 8777447254, [email protected], www.associatedlogistics.com

SOURCE Associated Logistics Group