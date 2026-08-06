Association Management Group (AMG), Carolinas HOA/Condo Manager, Awards 2026-27 College Scholarships

"We are proud to honor this year's exceptional winners, because they deeply connect with what is at the heart of our mission as an organization—bringing out the best in communities." Post this

Open to the families of residents and vendors of AMG-managed properties, as well as company employees, the AMG College Scholarship Program chose the recipients based on short videos the students produced explaining what community means to them. "We are proud to honor this year's exceptional winners, because they deeply connect with what is at the heart of our mission as an organization—bringing out the best in communities," said AMG Vice President and Scholarship Program Chair May Gayle Mengert. "Our goal is simple: We are here to help homeowner association boards create a true sense of home for their neighbors. We accomplish our purpose by helping those steadfast volunteers accomplish their purpose: We provide easy-to-use tools, smart technologies, and practical strategies to help them keep their neighborhoods safe, attractive, and harmonious. AMG is inspired and reassured by the unique insights on the power and value of community these outstanding students shared with us."

The 2026-27 AMG College Scholarship Program winners include:

Brooklyn Ross of Clover, SC, was presented with the Corey Flynt Scholarship and will attend the College of Charleston in South Carolina. She will major in geology with a concentration in paleontology and a minor in biology. This scholarship memorializes Corey Flynt, a beloved member of the AMG family.

James Michael Gardner of Greensboro, NC, was awarded the Ron Erickson Scholarship, which celebrates the life and accomplishments of the late financial planning professional and role model. Gardner will attend Hampton University, the alma mater of his parents, in Hampton, Virginia. He is majoring in business administration.

Kayla Henman of Charlotte, NC, won the People's Choice Scholarship with more than 440 reactions on AMG's Facebook page. This special award commemorates the lives and accomplishments of several beloved AMG staff: Tommy Badgett, a long-time AMG employee and friend who passed away in January 2021; Billie Butler, in celebration of her more than two decades of service to Charlotte, NC, area AMG clients; and Rea Tinsley, former Director of Operations in Greenville, SC, who passed away in 2022. Henman will attend North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina. She plans to major in elementary education with a concentration in math.

Watch the winning videos at www.amgworld.com/2026scholarships.

About AMG

Association Management Group (AMG) is a full-service community association management company helping HOAs across the Carolinas improve operations, build reserves, protect property values, and enhance quality of life. Now in its fifth decade, AMG is an AAMC®-accredited, nationally respected firm that supports volunteer boards that steward communities of more than 30,000 property owners and a combined asset value exceeding $5 billion, helping them develop customized strategies that work for each community's unique needs. Learn more at www.amgworld.com.

Media Contact

Adriana Moreno, Association Management Group, 1 8889084264, [email protected], www.AMGworld.com

SOURCE Association Management Group