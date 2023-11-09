Association of College and University Educators Announces Early Bird Registration Open for the National Higher Education Teaching Conference June 13-14, 2024, Minneapolis

Attend the only national gathering for presidents, provosts, faculty, researchers, and funders focused exclusively on the policies and practices for teaching excellence in every class

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Early bird registration is now open for the 2024 National Higher Education Teaching Conference (NHETC), hosted by the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE), the Council of Independent Colleges, the National Association of System Heads, the Ascendium Foundation, and others. In a time of unprecedented challenges to American higher education, NHETC is the only gathering of administration and faculty leaders exclusively focused on the core of the collective enterprise—great teaching and learning. Inspiring and practical sessions will provide attendees with the policies and practices that drive student retention, faculty renewal, and institutional advancement. Sessions for presidents and provosts on strategy and culture will support institutional transformation amidst the current national landscape, by delivering excellence in every class.

ACUE is encouraging higher ed leaders to attend in teams to support the growth of the great teaching on their campuses. Early bird registration for groups of three is $2,397; individual early bird registration is $899. Programming is designed for senior leaders, CTL directors, and prominent faculty who collectively champion the importance of great teaching and are tasked to lead transformative change at their institutions. They will leave NHETC '24 with proven ideas, relevant examples, and the inspiration needed to take this work forward as part of the nation's "great teaching" movement.

Luminaries scheduled to speak at NHETC '24 include visionary leader and president of Paul Quinn College Michael Sorrell, Ed.D., who will deliver a keynote speech on Strategies for Leading Through Change and Uncertainty, offering insights and inspiration from his experience on how individuals and leaders can effectively spearhead the advancement of the teaching movement in higher education, starting within their own campus communities. A special panel for the conference's closing plenary will feature Jonathan Rausch, author, activist and senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, who helped successfully lead the movement for marriage equality, and Jamira Burley, head of youth engagement and skills for the Global Business Coalition for Education, and a human rights activist and social impact strategist. Rausch and Burley will share what it takes to build and sustain a movement, providing examples from their own experiences, empowering and inspiring higher education leaders with the confidence to grow the great teaching movement.

At last June's inaugural NHETC, higher education executives learned how to bridge human resource policies to strengthen teaching practices, meet faculty needs and grow their support through successful change management, increase student and faculty wellbeing, dismantle inequity, and create a more positive public perception of their college or university. Faculty and staff learned how to use artificial intelligence, motivate students through improved course design, promote higher order thinking; and grade more equitably. Attendees commended the carefully designed scope, sequence, and learning objectives of plenaries and sessions that modeled effective pedagogy and described the opening panel, with nationally recognized scholars Laura RendSn, JosI Bowen, Corbin Campbell, Jonathan Zimmerman and NPR's Michel Martin as "one of the best they've ever experienced."

Juvanie Piqaunt, a 2022 graduate of the City University of New York, is an example of a student who was exposed to the power of exceptional university teaching. She participated in the inaugural NHETC in 2023 and will be returning this year as the emcee for the event. Of her experience last year, Piquant said, "NHETC was an incredible opportunity where intersectional learning was on display among individuals who are passionate about education. To see student involvement at the helm was a testament to the importance of partnership and collaboration. Ensuring that students have a stake in their educational journey makes a world of difference and will propel them to a brighter future."

For more information or to register, visit https://nhetc.acue.org/.

About ACUE

The Association of College and University Educators' (ACUE) mission is to ensure student success through quality instruction. ACUE delivers the highest-quality courses, pathways, and certifications with quick-to-implement practices that make a huge impact on student success. ACUE Certified instructors are proven to boost persistence and completion for students, improve faculty confidence and engagement, and help institutions meet their strategic goals. Endorsed by the American Council on Education, ACUE's online, cohort-based, courses are delivered through institutional partnerships and open enrollment courses and are higher education's only provider of nationally recognized teaching certifications. To learn more visit acue.org.

Media Contact

Lisa Wolfe, L. Wolfe Communications for ACUE, 1 3129538085, [email protected], www.acue.org

SOURCE Association of College and University Educators